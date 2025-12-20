Ajit Agarkar applauded for team selection but asked ‘Jitesh ne kya galat kiya?’ after T20 World Cup is revealed

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement today triggered immediate buzz, and the hottest talking point? Shubman Gill’s exclusion. At the same time, Rinkuy Singh and Ishan Kishan made their way back into the setup as India begin their title defence preparation. Jitesh Sharm and Shubman Gill were dropped from India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.(PTI)

It didn’t take long for two former Indian stars to sum up the mood. While Ravichandran Ashwin reacted with pure celebration, Irfan Pathan zeroed in on the emotional fallout of a high-stakes omission: “Jitesh Sharma soch raha hoga maine aisa kya galat kar diya?” (Jitesh Sharma will be thinking, what did I do wrong to miss out?)

Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma out - and why Samson at the top now feels locked in

Ashwin’s reaction read like a movie trailer for India’s campaign, “Title defence loading. Superb squad. Great to see Rinku back and happy for my Thambi Sanju, who will now rightfully open alongside Abhishek. Adipoli Chetta! Huge applause for Ishan, who showed his hunger by grinding hard in the domestic circuit.”

That one line, Sanju Samson opening with Abhishek, might just be the clearest signal of what India’s top order will look like. With Gill missing, the selectors seem to have gone all-in on a bold left-right combination at the top, with Samson’s aggressive intent and wicketkeeping offering added tactical flexibility.

The omissions stir debate

While Rinku and Ishan’s comebacks were cheered, the spotlight remained firmly on those left out. Shubman Gill’s underwhelming T20 form, no fifties in just 19 innings, and a lingering foot injury probably led to the exclusion of the batter from the squad. The message from the selectors seems to be loud and clear: current form and team balance outweigh individual reputation.

And then there is Jitesh Sharma, a finisher and a keeper who has climbed the ranks through tough IPL and domestic roles. Watching Ishan Kishan leapfrog into the second keeper slot beside Samson has left many, including Irfan Pathan, questioning the fairness of it all.

Irfan Pathan's tweets after India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad was announced.(X.com)

Pathan’s comment struck a chord: “Jitesh Sharma soch raha hoga maine aisa kya galat kiya?, before he shifted focus to another big concern, Suryakumar Yadav’s form. He warned that India will need their captain to fire quickly.

The squad’s composition reflects a shift in thinking: Surya at the helm, Abhishek and Samson up top, and a strong middle order and bowling unit built around firepower - Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy among the key names.