India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch India U 19 vs Pakistan U19.

cricket

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:35 IST

India will face their arch rivals Pakistan in their second U19 Asia Cup encounter on Saturday at the Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa in Sri Lanka. The side led by Dhruv Jurel won their first encounter against Kuwait U19. In a rain-truncated match, which was reduced to 23 overs, the India U19 side picked up a 7-wicket win. Arjun Azad starred for India, scoring an unbeaten 60, in 58 balls as India chased down the meagre total of 111 runs. Pakistan, though, suffered a defeat in their opening game, losing to Afghanistan by 85 runs.

India skipper Jurel won the toss and the men in blue will bat first.

Where is the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match taking place?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will take place at Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa in Sri Lanka.

At what time does the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match begins at 09:30 AM on Saturday (September 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will not be officially aired on television. But the updates from the match can be caught on Asian Cricket Council (ACC) app.

How to India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match online?

There is no official online streaming of India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match. But you can find result of this match and other cricket news on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

What are the playing XI of India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match?

Pakistan U19: Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Fahad Munir, Rohail Nazir(c)(WK), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Abdul Wahid, Akhtar Shah, Muhammad Aamir

India U19: Suved Parkar, Arjun Azad, Dhruv Jurel(C)(WK), Shashwat Rawat, Tilak Varma, Atharva Ankolekar, Vidyadhar Patil, Akash Singh, Karan Lal, Sushant Mishra, Varun Lavande

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 10:35 IST