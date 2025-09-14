India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast Dubai: IND-PAK need not worry about rain but humidity looms

The Asia Cup 2025 is set for a blockbuster group-stage clash, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan ready to face off in a high-stakes, eagerly anticipated encounter. The historic rivals will clash on Sunday, marking their first meeting since May, when India carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan after 26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam. The clash has been put under the scanner, with sections of Indian fans calling for a boycott. Meanwhile, the players have trained hard to compete on the field in the quest to prove their supremacy over each other and grab the crucial points. Check India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast.(REUTERS)

India, the number one-ranked T20I team, will start as the firm favourites for the mega clash, but it will be a big test for Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy. Surya has shown promise since assuming the captaincy, but the upcoming clash against Pakistan will be his true first test. It is the first time that he is leading the Indian team in a multi-nation tournament.

India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, India need not worry about rain, with Dubai’s weather forecast for Sunday showing clear skies.

According to Accuweather, Dubai is expected to be hot and humid on Sunday, September 14. Daytime temperatures will reach 39°C (102°F), and humidity will make it feel around 44°C (111°F). Winds may reach up to 33 km/h (20 mph), while no rain is forecast. The night will remain warm and clear, with temperatures around 30°C (86°F), providing ideal conditions for the Asia Cup clash.

India vs Pakistan Preview

India’s playing XI boasts firepower with batters like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma, backed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. On paper, the Men in Blue appear far stronger, while Pakistan, under new captain Salman Ali Agha, are still seeking rhythm and stability.

India began their Asia Cup campaign on Wednesday with a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav spun a web of magic, leaving the visitors struggling and bowled out for just 57—the second-lowest total in the tournament’s history. India chased it down in just 4.3 overs, signalling a strong start.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s batting faltered against Oman, with opener Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha dismissed for golden ducks. Late contributions helped Pakistan reach 160/7, a total far below expectations.