India vs Pakistan: What happens if Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match is washed out today and on reserve day

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 10, 2023 07:11 PM IST

Rain halted play in the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. A reserve day was added for India's match against Pakistan.

For the second time in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, the blockbuster encounter between India and Pakistan was interrupted by a spell of heavy rain in Colombo on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain gods made their presence felt at the famous R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Ground staff come up with covers as rain stops play during the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium (ANI )

Winning the toss and inviting India to bat at Colombo, Pakistan's world-class bowling attack was put to the sword by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The Indian openers smashed half-centuries to add 121 runs for the opening wicket in the Super 4 match between the traditional rivals at the Asia Cup.

T20I run chase on cards in Colombo

Batting icon Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul were unbeaten on 8 and 17 respectively after rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium to halt the India innings in Colombo. According to the official broadcasters, the cutoff time for a 20-over game between India and Pakistan is 10:36 PM on Sunday. Pakistan can receive a revised DLS target of around 180 runs in 20 overs if India does not resume its innings. A pitch inspection took place at 7:30 PM. Interestingly, India's Super Four match against Pakistan is the only Asia Cup game with a reserve day.

What happens on reserve day?

If adverse weather suspends play on Sunday, the match will continue on the reserve day (Monday) at the same score. Match officials are tasked to complete the Indi-Pak match on the original matchday. To make sure that the Super 4 match is completed on the original day, the Super 4 clash can see a reduction in the number of overs.

It should be noted that a minimum of 20 overs is required to be bowled in the two innings to get a result. The game hours can also be extended by 90 minutes on the match day. If the Super 4 match between the two teams is a washout on the reserve day, then India and Pakistan will share the match points. Earlier in the continental tournament, India's highly anticipated Group A match was abandoned due to rain at the Pallekele Stadium.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

