India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar hints at winner, pinpoints difference between two sides

The focus has shifted to the big-ticket India-Pakistan clash in ICC World Cup 2019 slated to take place on June 16 at Manchester after rain washed out India’s third match of the tournament against New Zealand at Nottingham on Thursday. A couple of days before the big day, Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, one who isn’t a stranger to such India vs Pakistan World Cup matches, narrated his feelings.

Though Tendulkar did not state a favourite directly, he gave enough hints as to who he thinks will emerge on top on Sunday’s clash.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals why India did not replace injured Dhawan

“Batting bowling or fielding India tick all the boxes... When they get everything right they’re a formidable side to beat and I don’t think that should change even on Sunday against Pakistan,” said Tendulkar to the official broadcasters on Thursday.

The former India batsman also pointed out the difference between the two sides, stating that India have the ability to handle pressure better.

“I was watching Pakistan’s game against Australia. They built a lot of partnerships but lost wickets in crucial junctures so whenever Pakistan get to a good position that will be on the back of their minds. They would think ‘we shouldn’t lose wickets, we shouldn’t lose this game’ and that to me is the difference between the two sides,” said Tendulkar. “You will rarely see India losing wickets in pressure situations.”

Also Read: How rain washouts in World Cup could affect the semi-final line-up

Chasing 308 for victory against Australia, Pakistan were in a good position at 136 for 2 but they lost 4 wickets for only 24 runs to lose their way. The same thing happened later when Wahab Riaz and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed brought Pakistan back in the game only to lose three wickets for 2 runs in the end. Australia won the match by 41 runs.

India, on the other hand, have been in sublime form in the tournament. Each of their top three – Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – have registered a big score in the World Cup and the middle order led by MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya have also fired in the slog overs.

Dhawan’s injury, however, will pose a concern for India ahead of the Pakistan match but they have enough firepower in reserves Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar to fill the void.

India’s strong World Cup record against Pakistan – six wins out of six games – will also hold them in good shape ahead of Sunday’s match.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 09:49 IST