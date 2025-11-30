Search Search
Sunday, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 08:50 am IST

India vs South Africa Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the first ODI of the three-match series between the two teams.

India will aim to put the humiliation of their recent home Test whitewash against South Africa behind them as they face the Proteas in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday in Ranchi. All eyes will return to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will be playing in India colours on home soil for the first time since March, a short but crucial audition that could shape their 2027 World Cup prospects.

Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma and others during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi(PTI)
Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma and others during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi(PTI)

Both stars looked rusty on their comeback during last month’s ODI series in Australia, beginning with ducks that fuelled speculation about their World Cup future. But by the end of the series in Sydney, their vintage partnership, capped by a century stand for the second wicket, served as a timely reminder not to write them off.

Attention will also be on India’s team combination, with several senior players unavailable. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, while regular captain Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer continue to recover from injuries.

South Africa enter the series riding high after their Test triumph and will look to carry that momentum into a format where their transitioning squad has often been inconsistent. Even without pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, the visitors remain confident that the belief gained from red-ball success can translate into white-ball sharpness, especially in conditions that will once again test their adaptability.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir, support staff told to ‘look into the mirror’ when making pitches: ‘Not the way to save Tests’

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

When will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will take place on Sunday, October 19, at 9:00 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 8:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will take place at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the three-match ODI series with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
