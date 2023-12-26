India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA cricket match on TV and online

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma-led India begin their two-match Test series vs hosts South Africa on Tuesday, at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. India have never won a men's Test series in South Africa and will be aiming to change that in this series. India have played a two-Test series in South Africa before, in November 2001 and December 2013. India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first Test.(PTI)

India's pace attack will be aiming to dominate with all eyes on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. An ankle injury has ruled out Mohammed Shami from the series so either Mukesh Kumar or Prasidh Krishna will feature as the third seamer.

Meanwhile, it will be India's batting which will need to step up. Rohit Sharma's career average of 46.54 drops to 15.37 in South Africa. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's goes down from 33.44 to 25.60. Only Virat Kohli boasts a strong South Africa average of 51.35.

Speaking ahead of the match, Shardul Thakur said on R Ashwin's YouTube channel, "South Africa is one of the most difficult countries to play Test cricket in. Even if we play all over the country, this is one country where you can't expect [to know] what you will get from the pitch."

Squads-

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match is scheduled to begin on December 26.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will take place at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of India vs South Africa 1st Test match on television in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network on television in India.

Where can we live stream the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.