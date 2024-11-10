India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I weather report: Rain expected to strike in Port Elizabeth during IND vs SA

India take on South Africa in the second T20I of their ongoing four-match series, on Sunday, at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. The visitors won the first T20I by 61 runs, beating a side, whom they defeated in the T20 World Cup final this year. Defending a target of 203 runs, India bowled out the hosts for 141 in 17.5 overs, courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan bagged two dismissals. India's players celebrate after winning the first T20I.(AFP)

Initially, Sanju Samson smacked 107 off 50 balls to take India to 202/8 in 20 overs. The second T20I is likely expected to be affected by rain. The first T20I was also played under cloudy conditions.

Weather report

Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, and it is expected to rain before that. During the match, the temperature is expected to hover between 17 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees. Rain is expected to strike again in the second innings.

Speaking after the first T20I, Player of the Match Samson said, "Really enjoyed my time in the middle. Playing it well, maximum utilisation of my current form you can say. [on what is going right for him] The intent, we have been talking about being aggressive and keeping the team ahead of yourselves. Once you play three-four balls you are looking for the boundary, I'm not thinking much, sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn't, happy it worked out well today. [how important was it to start the series well?] It was very crucial, knowing the home advantage South Africa has, they are a gun side and it was important to start the series well. Happy that we started with a win."

The first T20I also saw South Africa crash to a fifth consecutive defeat in Durban, the most in succession for them at a venue in T20Is. Their last win at the venue came in March 2016.