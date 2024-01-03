India vs South Africa 2nd Test: IND's Cape Town stats, records – most runs, wickets, catches, highest score and more

The Indian cricket team begins the new year by facing South Africa in the 2nd Test starting Wednesday at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Trailing 0-1 following a defeat in Centurion last week, India can take home the consolation prize of drawing the series if they are able to beat history and register their first-ever Test win at this venue. India have never won a Test in Cape Town – their best results being draws in 1993 and 2011. And the reason behind such an underwhelming record is their overall struggle. The picturesque Newlands Cricket Ground ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa(PTI)

Indian cricketers have never found Cape Town as its greatest hunting grounds, and despite some standout individual performances, their collective show has left a lot to be desired. Ahead of the 2nd Test, we take a look at India's statistics, records and some important numbers at this historic venue.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Results: 6 Tests, 0 wins

1993: Match drawn

1997: India lost to South Africa by 282 runs

2007: India lost to South Africa by 5 wickets

2011: Match drawn

2018: India lost by 72 runs

2022: India lost by 7 wickets

Also Read: India's Cape Town Horror - 6 Tests, 0 wins and when the 'whole country played against 11 guys'

Sachin Tendulkar leads India's batting accolades

The 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most runs by an Indian in Cape Town Tests. Tendulkar played four Tests at Newlands, smashing 489 runs across 7 innings. Tendulkar played his first Test at this venue way back in 1993, where he scored 73 in India's only innings. Four years later, Tendulkar played one of the best innings of all time in South Africa, let alone Cape Town, as his sparkling 169 helped India avoid the follow on. A decade later, Tendulkar hit his second fifty in Cape Town, but couldn't prevent a loss. His stunning innings of 146 in 2011 was also his final Test century. Tendulkar's 169 also gives him the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in Cape Town. Tendulkar, of course, has scored two centuries at this venue, the most by an Indian. Besides Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, Mohammad Azharuddin and Rishabh Pant have also hit hundreds in Cape Town.

Srinath, Harbhajan, Bumrah have made Cape Town Tests memorable

Former India quick Javagal Srinath always found a way to trouble the South Africans in Cape Town. With 12 wickets in two Tests, Srinath has taken the most wickets by an Indian at the Newlands. He took 6 wickets in the 1993 Test – figures of 2/51 and 4/33 – and followed it with six more four years later – 3/130 and 3/78 in 1997. His former India teammate Harbhajan Singh's 7/120 are the best bowling figures ever recorded by an Indian bowler in Cape Town. Harbhajan, along with S Sreesanth and Jasprit Bumrah are the only three bowlers to have claimed a five-wicket-haul at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

Most catches

Veteran India Wriddhiman Saha affected 10 dismissals in the 2018 Test at Newlands between India and South Africa. He completed five catches in the first innings and took five more in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara grabbed five catches across two Tests in Cape Town.

Highest partnership

Tendulkar and Azharuddin's partnership of 222 runs for the sixth wicket is still looked back as one of the most enthralling stands in the history of Indian cricket. With the team struggling at 58/5, two of India's most experienced stars got together and dug them out of a hole. Both played an array of dazzling strokes to ensure South Africa batted again. The partnership concluded in the inevitable manner – Azhar was run out. The final dismissal saw Tendulkar departing, with Adam Bacher's remarkable catch at the deep mid-wicket fence sealing his fate as the last man out.