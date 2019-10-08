India vs South Africa: Ahead of Pune Test, bowling coach throws challenge to Team India

cricket

After a convincing win in the first Test match, the action now shifts to Pune for the second Test match and Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun has said that the side needs to keep adapting according to the conditions if they are to stay number 1 in the format. “To be a good number one team in the world, any conditions that come your way, you got to accept and say these are home conditions,” Arun told reporters ahead of the Pune match.

“If you want to be the number team in the world, you got to look at the wickets and adapt your bowling instantaneously to be successful,” he added.

On the final day of the first Test, pacer Mohammad Shami scalped five wickets enabling India to register a victory before the tea interval.

“It was a purely magnificent spell by Shami that put us back in the game. Otherwise, I think given the conditions it would have been very very difficult,” said Arun.

South Africa scored 431 in the first innings in response to India’s 502 runs. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock both smashed a century. However, in the second innings, they were bundled out for 191 runs.

“I thought South Africans batted exceptionally well in the first, but in the second innings they were little hesitant to Shami’s kind of bowling,” said Arun.

Captain Virat Kohli too hailed the performance of the seamers after the Vizag Test and said that the attitude they displayed in oppressive heat and on an unresponsive pitch was superb.

“It’s all about the attitude. If the fast bowlers step out on the field thinking spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn’t do any justice to them playing in the XI. I think the attitude and the mindset they have created for themselves, it’s been outstanding in the last two years. Even in India, they are looking to make a contribution. It’s not like it’s hot and humid and they give up. They would ask for shorter spells so that they can give 100%, which is communication that’s required from both ends. I think they have been brilliant in terms of doing that for the team,” Kohli said after the match.

India will now face South Africa in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10.

