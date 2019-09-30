e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

India vs South Africa: How should Rohit Sharma be managed as a Test opener? Yuvraj Singh has a clear answer

Rohit was dismissed for a duck in the practice match between India’s Board President’s XI and South Africa.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (PTI)
         

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has supported the move of the Indian selectors to try out Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test cricket. The southpaw also believes that Rohit should have opened in the longest format right from the beginning of his career and now, expects the management to give him a long rope. “If you ask me, Rohit Sharma should have opened in Tests from the beginning of his career. You play him one match and then drop him and say Rohit Sharma is not scoring runs in Test cricket. How can you expect someone to perform without giving him 10 Test?,” Yuvraj told India Today.

ALSO READ: Who will be Virat Kohli’s big challenge - Top 5 player battles in 1st Test

Citing the chances given to KL Rahul, Yuvraj said that Rohit should also be given enough chances to stake his claim in the new role and no hasty decisions should be made.

“Now if you are making Rohit Sharma open in Tests, you should give him 6 Tests and tell him Rohit, you have got 10-12 innings, go and play your game, nobody will say anything. You gave so many chances to KL Rahul, so whoever is your opener, give him those 6 Test matches so that he can go and express his game,” he added.

Although, the right-hander will walk out to open in the first Test match, he did not have an entirely auspicious start. He was dismissed for a duck in the practice match between India’s Board President’s XI and South Africa. The task will be cut out for him as South Africa have top quality fast-bowlers at their disposal and both Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander will certainly not make life easy for the right-hander when the first Test match commences in Visakhapatnam.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 12:17 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Cricket News