India vs South Africa: ‘If decks were to spin quite a bit’ - Faf du Plessis warns India ahead of Tests

Ind vs SA: Talking about the pace bowling options for the first test, du Plessis said: “We also have the pace but it is about making sure you have the accurate pace.”

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis(PTI)
         

India head into the Test series as overwhelming favourites, but South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes that the hosts will be under pressure when they face left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. In the past series we have seen that the bowl spun quite a bit, I think the bowler we have in Maharaj at the moment is probably just as good as any spinner around the world. So he will be a challenge for the Indian batters if the decks were to spin quite a bit,” du Plessis told reporters here at Vizag.

Talking about the pace bowling options for the first test, du Plessis said: “We also have the pace but it is about making sure you have the accurate pace.”

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli speaks about Rohit Sharma as Test opener, compares style to Virender Sehwag

“For the ball to reverse swing you need a dry surface and pitches. We can use the dry pitches to our advantages as we have few bowlers who can bowl 140-145kmph plus and that’s where reverse swing becomes the real weapon,” he added.

South Africa’s Test squad: Faf du Plessis (Capt), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

India’s playing XI squad for the first Test: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami

South Africa will take on India in the first Test, slated to begin from October 2.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:03 IST

