India vs South Africa: India Predicted XI - Will Virat Kohli make any changes?

Sep 21, 2019

With a comprehensive 7-wicket win behind their back in the 2nd T20I at Mohali, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will go into the third and final T20I at Bengaluru on Sunday with a lot of confidence. The first match at Dharamsala was a washout, meaning the series has been reduced to a two-match affair, which India cannot lose but ideally, the Men in Blue would like to win the on Sunday and get off to a winning start in their home season.The Proteas, on the other hand, would look to bounce back and square the series.

Here’s India’s Predicted XI for the third and final T20I at Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma: He scored 12 in the 2nd T20I and all of those came through sixes. Rohit hit two delightful sixes of Anrich Nortje’s bowling but was out LBW to a fuller length delivery of Andile Phehlukwayo. The India vice captain will look for a big one on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan: There was a lot of talk about Shikhar Dhawan’s position in India’s T20 side and the left hander chose to silence his critics with the bat. He missed out on a well-deserved half-century in Mohali because of an outrageous catch by David Miller but his 40-run knock was more than enough to confirm him for the 3rd T20I.

Virat Kohli: What more can you say about this man? The leading run-scorer in this format, the one with the most 50+ scores and also right now the only cricketer to average over 50 in each three format of the game – There’s simply no stopping Virat Kohli. He would look to carry the form to his ‘home’ ground Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer: It’s not a coincidence that Iyer’s name has been taken before Rishabh Pant’s. He really should be India’s designated No.4 in both ODIs and T20Is considering the maturity and game awareness he has shown in the opportunities he has got so far. He was unbeaten on 16 batting at No.5 in last game.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant once again disappointed in the last match keeping fans on the edge of their seats but the Indian team management has made it clear that they will back Pant.

Hardik Pandya: he didn’t get an opportunity to bat but was by and large impressive with the ball in hand on his return to international cricket after the World Cup. His seam bowling abilities not only allows India to field three spinners in their T20 sides but his prowess with the bat towards the end also gives a chance for the top order to build the innings at their own pace.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja was not even considered for T20Is six months ago but his stunning show in all three departments of the game in the World Cup forced the team management to rethink their decision.

Krunal Pandya: Ideally, Krunal and Jadeja never should be part of the same XI. Both of them possess a similar set of qualities. But such is the individual brilliance of both of them that their inclusion strengthens the Indian playing XI in the shortest format.

Washington Sundar: The off-spinner was once again very economical in the powerplays. He gave away only 19 runs in the 2nd T20I and will be expected to do the same in the 3rd match.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar gave a good account of himself in the 2nd match. He was very good both at the start and as well as the end of the innings. He returned with figures of 2 for 22 in his 4 overs.

Navdeep Saini: Quinton de Kock hit him for three fours in his first over but Navdeep Saini made a strong comeback and even dismissed the South African captain – albeit with a little help from Virat Kohli, who took a brilliant diving catch at long off.

Sep 21, 2019