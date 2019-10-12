India vs South Africa: ‘Kohli & Rahane…’ - Temba Bavuma’s three-year-old wish returns to haunt him in Pune

cricket

South Africa cricketer Temba Bavuma wouldn’t have thought in his wildest dreams that his three-year-old wish will come true in such unfortunate circumstances at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Bavuma, who is part of the South Africa Test team for their ongoing three-match series, had lauded skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during a game in 2016. Bavuma’s old post read: “Kohli & Rahane, could watch these guys bat all day #masterclass #indvsnz.”

Kohli & Rahane, could watch these guys bat all day #masterclass #indvsnz — Temba Bavuma (@tbavuma10) October 8, 2016

Bavuma had tweeted this during India’s match against New Zealand three years ago. Kohli and Rahane had stitched together a 365-run stand in Indore that paved way for India’s 321-run victory. Kohli had scored 211 runs while Rahane’s score read 188 in the first innings.

Bavuma’s wish of watching Kohli and Rahane bat ‘all day’ came true during India’s first innings of second Test, where the India skipper slammed a majestic double ton to put the hosts in control of Pune Test. As for Rahane, he chipped in with a handy half-century and stitched together a century stand with Kohli as India declared innings at 601/5.

After the end of India’s first innings, Kohli said the responsibility of leading the team motivates him to push his limits in testing conditions which eventually helped score big Test hundreds. No Indian batsman has more double hundreds in Test cricket than Kohli, who smashed a handful of records with his career-best unbeaten knock of 254 on the day two of the second Test against South Africa.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag by amassing a record seventh double hundred, the highest in Indian cricket history. The 30-year-old, who now has 26 Test hundreds and 43 in ODIs, also went past Sir Don Bradman’s Test tally of 6,996 runs.

“Feels great it’s a nice little thing to get along in your career, to get most number of double hundreds,” Kohli told BCCI.tv.

“I struggled to get big scores initially but then as soon as I became captain then you invariably just think about the team all the time, you can’t just think about your game. In that process you end up batting more than you can imagine that’s been the mindset for a long time now.”

Talking about his double centuries, Kohli said he would rank the 200 against West Indies in North Sound, Antigua and the 235 against England in Mumbai as the top two.

“The top two will be Antigua and Mumbai, the one against England. All double hundreds are special but those two are more special because one was away from home and one against England in challenging conditions, it was very hot and humid there.”

