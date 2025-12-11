India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: Unchanged IND win toss and opt to bowl first on good batting surface
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I IND vs SA: Toss goes Suryakumar Yadav's way in the first men's international in Mullanpur, where India will be bowling first. No changes for the men in blue, but three changes for South Africa.
- 1 Mins agoIndia unchanged for 2nd T20I
- 6 Mins agoThree changes for South Africa
- 10 Mins agoSuryakumar wins toss and opts to BOWL FIRST
- 16 Mins agoGood batting surface expected
- 28 Mins ago15 mins to toss – any personnel changes for India?
- 38 Mins agoBatting first might be the call again
- 48 Mins agoMullanpur prepares for first men's international match
- 58 Mins ago‘Rockstar’ Hardik Pandya proves his value to India
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoAnd as do South Africa's
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoIndia's batters need to step up
- 1 Hr 33 Mins agoWorld champions dominate in 2024 final rematch
- 1 Hr 53 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I IND vs SA: At the end of the day, a 101-run win tells you the story of a one-sided match and of one team exerting full dominance over the other – but this doesn’t mean India don’t have plenty to be concerned about as the five-match series against the experimenting South Africans continues. It was the Hardik Pandya show in Cuttack followed by a typically clinical bowling performance, but the cracks in India’s batting continue to widen and force tough questions of Gautam Gambhir’s men in the shortest format....Read More
India continue to be successful and victorious, but will be aware that a shaky batting is something that can be exposed by the best teams in the world come February, even on home turf. South Africa have been chopping and changing trying to find the right combinations, and had a really bad day on Tuesday, but have plenty of firepower to harm this Indian team. It will be all about whether Suryakumar Yadav and co. can come to the party and show off the quality they possess, with a 2-0 series lead on the line.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I playing XIs
India will be relatively happy with the combination they went in with in the opening T20I of the series, with every department looking well-covered while also providing plenty of depth. Kuldeep Yadav might be the key candidate to come in if there is plenty of turn and a slow pitch on offer in Mullanpur, but odds are that the same team is persisted with heading into this second T20I.
IND playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
For South Africa, it is just about the talent they possess coming good. The batting looks dangerous but needs to step up, and some additional depth might be opted for with the lower-order hitting of Corbin Bosch.
SA playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: Mullanpur prepares for first men's international match
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: This will be the first time the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh will host the men's India team: it has seen action in the IPL and also hosted the three ODIs between India and Australia's women's teams in September leading up the the Women's World Cup.
Mullanpur in its short history has seen a massive range of scores: this is where Punjab Kings defended 111 against KKR, but also has the capability for high scores if the wicket stays true.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: ‘Rockstar’ Hardik Pandya proves his value to India
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: The main positive India can take away from the first T20I is that Hardik Pandya remains one of the most impressive players in world cricket. He didn't have much to do with bat in the Asia Cup, but when his teamneeds him with their backs to the wall, he has so many different forms he is capable of taking. A razor-sharp cricketing brain with the skills to match it, his flexibility and talent means he should always be at the forefront of these conversations.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: And as do South Africa's
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: The Proteas have shown a tendency to really implode in recent months: there is so much phenomenal quality in this team, but when things go wrong, the go wrong HARD. The lowest total in their T20I history indicates just that, and it's not something you expect from a team that combines a high ceiling with genuine reliability. But that's the thing about the Proteas: they will always have the ability to put together 40 overs of high-quality cricket despite what happened previously.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: India's batters need to step up
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: Too often in the recent matches against Australia and the Asia Cup, India's batting hasn't quite come to the party. While Abhishek Sharma has established himself as arguably the best batter going in the format, the rest of the team has regressed just a touch: captain Surya has't found his rhythm, and the middle order has been hit-or-miss behind him. Hardik Pandya was close to his best in Cuttack, but there are still some issues that quickly need solving as a whole for the forms of these players.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: World champions dominate in 2024 final rematch
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: India and South Africa have seen plenty of each other since their fateful contest in Barbados last summer, and as has been the case since that very match, India continued to dominate. An above-par score on a two-paced Cuttack wicket meant the Proteas were always up against it, and simply couldn't find any momentum with bat as India's bowling unit kept pegging them back with regular wickets.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: HELLO AND WELCOME!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: India lead 1-0 after a thumping 101-run victory in Cuttack over the Proteas – but is all well in terms of the team's preparations for the T20 World Cup? There are still questions for the defending champions as they try to polish and get ready for that tournament at home, and as the series against South Africa continues, many answers and more questions are bound to rise to the top. An exciting match awaits in Mullanpur!