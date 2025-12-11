India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: Unchanged IND win toss and opt to bowl first on good batting surface

Live

India vs South Africa Live Updates, 2nd T20I: India's star performers pulled through in the opening T20I but need more support from their teammates.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I IND vs SA: At the end of the day, a 101-run win tells you the story of a one-sided match and of one team exerting full dominance over the other – but this doesn’t mean India don’t have plenty to be concerned about as the five-match series against the experimenting South Africans continues. It was the Hardik Pandya show in Cuttack followed by a typically clinical bowling performance, but the cracks in India’s batting continue to widen and force tough questions of Gautam Gambhir’s men in the shortest format. India continue to be successful and victorious, but will be aware that a shaky batting is something that can be exposed by the best teams in the world come February, even on home turf. South Africa have been chopping and changing trying to find the right combinations, and had a really bad day on Tuesday, but have plenty of firepower to harm this Indian team. It will be all about whether Suryakumar Yadav and co. can come to the party and show off the quality they possess, with a 2-0 series lead on the line. India vs South Africa 2nd T20I playing XIs India will be relatively happy with the combination they went in with in the opening T20I of the series, with every department looking well-covered while also providing plenty of depth. Kuldeep Yadav might be the key candidate to come in if there is plenty of turn and a slow pitch on offer in Mullanpur, but odds are that the same team is persisted with heading into this second T20I. IND playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy For South Africa, it is just about the talent they possess coming good. The batting looks dangerous but needs to step up, and some additional depth might be opted for with the lower-order hitting of Corbin Bosch. SA playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman ...Read More

