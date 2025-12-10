Hardik Pandya emphatically states 'biggest USP' after making blockbuster return for India: ‘Not about what I want...’

Hardik Pandya marked a pitch-perfect return to Indian colours as his all-round effort helped the hosts gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday. India were in a spot of bother at 78/4 in the 12th over, but it was then that Hardik showed his class, hitting an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls, helping India post 175/6 in the allotted twenty overs. In the end, this score proved sufficient as the Proteas capitulated for just 74, resulting in a 101-run win for the hosts. Hardik Pandya's all-round effort helped India thrash South Africa in Cuttack. (AFP)

Even with the ball, Hardik Pandya scalped one wicket as he got the better of David Miller. Hence, it is no surprise that the all-rounder was adjudged as Player of the Match. It is worth mentioning that the first T20I against South Africa was Hardik's first game for India in three months, following his injury in the Asia Cup tie against Sri Lanka.

After putting in the match-winning performance, Hardik brushed aside fitness concerns, saying he has been doing the hard yards day in and day out for the past few days. He also alluded to his rehab process at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), saying he is now raring to go for India in competitive matches.

“The last six, seven months have been really amazing from my fitness standpoint. I don't make a big deal about the hard work which goes behind. But at the same point in time, these last 50 days, being away from your loved ones, spending time in NCA, you know, making sure that all these things are covered,” said Hardik at the post-match presentation.

“And yeah, it's very satisfying that when you come here, the result comes like this,” he added.

‘Not about what Hardik Pandya wants’

In the Asia Cup 2025 earlier this year, Hardik was bowling with the new ball; however, in the first T20I against South Africa, the pacer came in as the first change, as Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took the new ball.

When asked about his preferred role in the lineup, Hardik remarked that it was not about what he wanted but rather about how he could step up for the team when needed.

“As a cricketer, I don't think I have ever been fussy about what roles I have in the game. I've always been very motivated to ensure that it does not matter what Hardik Pandya wants; it matters what India wants. Whenever I get opportunities, I come and try to do my best. Some days are good, some days are not. But at the same point in time, it's the mindset that all the time helps me,” said Hardik.

“And I think it's been throughout my cricketing career. I've always tried to put my team, the nation, and the team I have played for first. And I think that's my biggest USP and that's what has always helped me,” he added.

With the 101-run win in the series opener, India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second T20I will be played on Thursday, December 11.