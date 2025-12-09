Jasprit Bumrah’s landmark wicket sparks controversy; TV umpire calls it clean, but commentators cry foul

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah became only the second Indian to claim 100 wickets in T20Is after dismissing Dewald Brevis in the opening match of the five-game series against South Africa in Cuttack on Tuesday. But the landmark wicket immediately sparked controversy, with commentators questioning the TV umpire’s decision. India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack(AP)

The incident occurred on the second ball of the 11th over, when Bumrah delivered a short, skiddy ball outside off. Brevis, rushed by the pace, threw his bat at it and top-edged the shot straight to Suryakumar Yadav at cover.

Brevis, out for 22 off 14, had already begun walking back before the on-field umpire halted him as the match officials checked for a potential front-foot no-ball. The third umpire ruled that a part of Bumrah’s shoe was behind the line and upheld the dismissal.

However, when the broadcaster showed the replay, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and ex-Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa expressed doubts over whether the delivery was legal. With the angle of the replay, it appeared that no part of Bumrah’s shoe was behind the crease.

"Can't see anything behind the line, and that means he is over it," said Mbangwa.

A few minutes later, side-angle replays were shown, but the cameras couldn’t clearly capture Bumrah’s footing as a fielder obstructed the view on both occasions. Fellow commentator Deep Dasgupta noted that in such situations, the benefit of the doubt traditionally goes to the bowler.

Controversy aside, it was a landmark moment for the senior India pacer. With this wicket, Bumrah joined teammate Arshdeep Singh in the elite T20I list and became the only Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in all three international formats. Only a handful of players worldwide — Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan and Shaheen Afridi — have achieved the same feat.

Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya's sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 helped India defeat South Africa by a massive 101 runs in the first T20I. Returning to international cricket after recovering from quadricep injury, Pandya smashed six fours and four maximums to lift to 175 for six. In reply, SA folded for 74 in 12.3 overs with Dewald Brevis (22) emerging as the top-scorer. It was South Africa's lowest-ever score in T20I cricket.