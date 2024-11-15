India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: SKY's IND gun for series win, wounded SA eye leveller

India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Plenty will be put on the line at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, as India look to put an emphatic question mark by sealing an away series win in South Africa, while the hosts look to level the series after a back-and-forth rollercoaster so far in the three matches. India took a 2-1 lead as a power-packed display with over 400 total runs saw the visitors keep their noses ahead with an 11-run victory at Centurion, charged by Tilak Varma’s fantastic century and a clinical bowling performance....Read More

India will know they can’t lose this series, and they will be hungry to seal a win with another impressive T20 performance at the Wanderers, might also take the opportunity to blood some of the youth in the ranks. Ramandeep Singh received his maiden cap in the previous game, and debuts could also be on hand for Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Even Jitesh Sharma might see some game time, with India’s middle order struggling to fire a little bit in the series so far, and offering playing time to the entire travelling contingent in South Africa.

India’s top order has been in top form throughout the series, with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both scoring centuries and Abhishek Sharma contributing fast starts including a 50 in the previous game. However, Samson’s back-to-back ducks will be an element of concern, as will the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya behind them.

The skipper has only managed 26 runs in the three matches so far, while Pandya has found it slow going for his own 59 in this series so far. Rinku Singh, in limited play time, has also failed to have too much of an impact, and India will be hoping their middle order can get into a groove in the final match of the series.

Nothing has really clicked for South Africa on the batting front, as they continue to struggle against the spin triad of Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel. While South Africa’s middle order of Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen have fired with big hits in spurts, the runs haven’t been easy to come by for the Proteas. In particular, David Miller has struggled massive against the turning ball, and while Johannesburg usually plays better for batters, India know they have a trump card to pull against the dangerous South African batting lineup.

In the bowling department, South Africa will need to be slightly more proactive in ensuring India don’t get off to fast starts. They have the template from the second T20I, played in Gqeberha, to see how India can be contained in the powerplay overs and beyond. Marco Jansen has done a great job of leading the line for the hosts, improving in both the powerplay and in the death overs as his T20 stocks continue to rise. However, he will need more support from the rest of the relatively-inexperienced group of pacers that South Africa are using.

Concerningly for South Africa, Jansen has not only been their best bowler, but also their highest-scorer, boosted by a flurry of late hitting in a losing cause at Centurion. India’s pacers have bled runs in the depth, first to Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee as South Africa won in Gqeberha, and following that to Jansen’s power-hitting onslaught at Centurion.

This is India’s final T20I match of an extremely successful year, where they have won all but two of their 25 matches played in the format so far, including an incredible unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup where they beat South Africa to lift the title. For Suryakumar Yadav and co., ending the year on a strong note will be at the front of the mind, while for their hosts led by Aiden Markram, bouncing back and ensuring they don’t lose the series at home should provide plenty of fire in a decisive final match.