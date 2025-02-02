India vs South Africa Live Score U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: India aim to successfully defend crown in Malaysia
India vs South Africa Live Score U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: A dominant and extremely impressive Indian team is battling for a second successive ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, looking to defend their championship from the inaugural version of this tournament in 2023. Set to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Niki Prasad’s clinical unit have dominated every stage of this tournament, and will just have one final hurdle to get over in the form of South Africa....Read More
India U-19, who lifted the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup also held in Malaysia in December, have made something of a fortress out in the country, racking up win after win, and in a fashion that hasn’t given half a chance to opposition teams. Looking at the margins of their victories in the group stages and super sixes stage doesn’t make pretty reading for the opposition: targets chased down within 5, 3, and 8 overs against West Indies, Malaysia, and Bangladesh respectively, as well as a 60-run victory against Sri Lanka and a whopping 150-run victory against Scotland to book their spot in the semifinals.
That wasn’t too stressful an encounter either, as India didn’t slip up from their role as the favourites. After restricting England to 113, it took India only 15 overs and the loss of one wicket to reach the target and book their spot in the finals. It has been a story of India’s top order — in particular openers G Kamalini and G Trisha, who have been in sublime form — just utterly dominating opposition, with Trisha bringing up the first century in the history of this tournament with a beatdown against Scotland.
India have only lost 14 wickets in 6 games, most of those coming against Sri Lanka, when they lost 9. The openers and top order have shown that they are a class apart in this age group, and to make matters even scarier for the young Proteas, the top two highest wicket-getters in the tournament are Vaishnavi Sharma with 15 and Aayushi Shukla with 12.
Nonetheless, South Africa pack some firepower of their own. Their bowling is led by captain Kayla Reyneke, who also bats at number three and has 10 wickets this tournament, as well as a pace-bowling unit with the most wickets in the tournament. The Proteas will also be glad that the pitch being used for the final at the Bayuemas Oval is not one of the local red-soil pitches, which Indian spinners have wreaked havoc on all tournament long, but instead the more pace- and batting-friendly pitches imported from Australia.
South Africa’s concern will be that their batting hasn’t faced too much of a challenge in the tournament, with some straightforward chases against weaker opposition paving the way to their semifinals, where they did bat well to overcome Australia. Will they have enough momentum to try and upset India? It will be a tough task, and the odds will heavily favour the defending champions, but the U-19 team will be hungry to go one better than their senior teams did in 2024 by pulling through in a final.
India vs South Africa Live Score U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: India's opening batting threat
India vs South Africa Live Score U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: India's pair of remarkable openers in G Trisha and G Kamalini has been their greatest strength on the batting front throughout the tournament, racking up runs at a quick rate and ensuring that they take the responsibility of run-scoring for the team.
Trisha leads the tournament run-scoring with 265 runs at nearly 150 SR, heads and shoulders ahead of anyone else. Dislodging her from the crease early will be the key component of South Africa's gameplan.
India vs South Africa Live Score U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: South Africa's road to the final
India vs South Africa Live Score U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: South Africa are also unbeaten in their campaign so far, and have shown plenty of dominance just as India did.
Their group began with a 22-run victory over New Zealand in a rain-affected match, before taking only 10 deliveries to reach their target after blowing through Samoa's batting. It was more of the same in the final match against Nigeria, winning by 41 runs by DLS method.
Largely riding on an excellent pace-bowling attack, another rain-affected match saw South Africa bowl Ireland out for 35 in the Super Six, chasing it down comfortably. Their second match vs USA was abandoned.
In the semifinals, with a tough task against Australia, it was the batting's turn to pull through, led by opener Jemma Botha and captain Kayla Reynecke.
These two teams have certainly been the best teams in the tournament, but India start off as favourites.
India vs South Africa Live Score U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: India's road to the final
India vs South Africa Live Score U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: India have dominated their opposition throughout the tournament on their way to the title clash. They have looked by far to be the most dangerous team thanks to the bowling and top-order bowling.
India started by chasing down 45 against West Indies in just 4.2 overs, setting the tone. Next in the group, they beat hosts Malaysia by chasing down just 32 in 2.5 overs. In their final group game, they bowled out Sri Lanka for just 58 to win by 60 runs.
In the Super Six stage, India chased 65 vs Bangladesh in 7.1 overs. Following this, India scored a massive 208 vs Scotland thanks to G Trisha's century, winning by 150 runs to reach the semifinals.
Against England in the semis, it was another comfortable victory as India only took 15 overs to chase 114 after another excellent bowling performance.
