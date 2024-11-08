India vs South Africa live streaming, 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SA cricket match on television and online

In a four-match long series which will see a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final, South Africa are preparing to host an Indian unit which will travel captained by Suryakumar Yadav but full of names that they will look to for the future of the team in the format. Suryakumar Yadav will once again lead India in the T20 series against South Africa.(PTI)

South Africa will have plenty of firepower with names like Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, being led by Aiden Markram, and will want to give their home fans a good show. In a T20-only series, these matches are sure to provide plenty of high-paced and powerful action, with plenty of big hits and big scores.

This is India’s final limited overs assignment of the year, with the focus set to turn to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia soon after this tour.

Meanwhile, for the Proteas, this is the first part of a crucial home summer. Fresh off a 2-0 series win in Bangladesh to set the stage for a tilt at the World Test Championship finals at Lord’s next year. South Africa will want to find home form as they prepare for a pair of crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka followed by Pakistan.

India’s players, meanwhile, will be looking to hammer home a spot in the T20 teams with plenty of spots worth fighting for. In particular, top order batters like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will know a strong series will make them favourites to step into the shoes of retired big names in the team.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I match.

When will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I fixture take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I fixture will take place on Friday (November 8). The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local), with the toss scheduled for 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I fixture take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I fixture will take place at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I fixture?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I fixture will be available for live telecast on Sports18.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I fixture?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I fixture will be available for live streaming on JioCinema.