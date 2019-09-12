India vs South Africa: MSK Prasad reveals Rohit Sharma’s position in batting order

cricket

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:10 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa on Thursday and It was bad news for KL Rahul as the opener was dropped from the team and was replaced by youngster Shubman Gill. With 101 runs from two matches, Rahul did not have a good outing in the last series against West Indies and Indian cricket team chief selector MSK Prasad revealed after the team selection the Rohit Sharma will be opening the batting along with Mayank Agarwal against South Africa.

“Rohit Sharma has been selected in the side as an opener. He will open in the three matches and also for the Board President XI. Want to give him an opportunity to open the innings in Tests,” Prasad said in the press conference.

Earlier, Rohit found support from a number of former cricketers who believe that he can succeed as an opener in Test cricket. “There is no reason why Rohit Sharma cannot be successful in Test cricket. In India, most definitely he can play as an opener. There might be more challenging times abroad in South Africa, England and Australia,” said former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist while responding to the topic.

Former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar also echoed Gilchrist’s sentiments and said that Rohit is a world class player who only needs a platform to perform.“To make him bat in the opening position or No. 3 or 4 doesn’t really make much of a difference. It is just about the mental state. It is a good thing that he will be opening; he will get a dedicated slot to bat in. He is a world-class player and has proved it. Give him a platform, and he will perform. He delivered when the whole world was watching during his innings [of 140] against Pakistan in the World Cup. He is a big-match player, so I am sure he will succeed,” Vengsarkar told Mid-day.

