India vs South Africa, Test squad selection live updates: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul face-off for opening slot
India vs South Africa: Catch all the selection updates as the Indian selectors convene to pick India’s Test squad to take on South Africa.
13:58 hrs IST
Rohit Sharma as opener?
13:43 hrs IST
Big talking points
13:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: After dominating West Indies, Virat Kohli and team will all be set to kickstart their home season with the Test series against South Africa. Despite their convincing win against West Indies, there are few areas of concerns which the selectors need to identify and factor in when they convene for the meeting in Delhi. The top focus will be the opening conundrum - KL Rahul has not been able to nail down his spot as the opener and this has suddenly propelled Rohit Sharma’s name to be considered as the opener even in Test cricket. Also, Hardik Pandya has regained fitness and also, there is the issue of which spinners to include in the Test squad.
Follow Team India selection live updates below:
Cheteshwar Pujara, at No.3, and skipper Virat Kohli, at No.4, automatically pick themselves. This has left head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Kohli with only one option, to try an explosive player like Rohit at the top of the order, following the ‘Virender Sehwag impact model’.
Opener KL Rahul's poor show with the bat could pave the way for Rohit Sharma's return to the Indian Test set-up. White ball vice-captain Rohit, who couldn't make the cut in the playing XI against the West Indies, is expected to be tried out as an opener after Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane sealed slot Nos 5 and 6 in the batting order respectively. Rohit's last Test appearance for India was in the away series against Australia in 2018.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of India’s team selection for the upcoming series against South Africa. India are scheduled to play three T20Is followed by as many Tests against Proteas. The hosts have already announced their squad for the T20I series and today, they will be naming the squad for the Test series.