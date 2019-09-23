India vs South Africa: ‘Nothing is a given or a guarantee’ - Virat Kohli on wanting to take toss out of equation

cricket

India had packed 9 batsmen in their team, the captain won the toss and batted first. Virat Kohli knows everything about the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He knows it is easier to chase at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and yet when the series was on the line, he batted first. Yes, the plan did not work, but the captain was willing to continue with the experiment.

In the post-match press conference, the skipper said that he ready to take more risks and “take the toss out of the way” in their run to the T20 World Cup.

“Nothing is a given or a guarantee before you start playing,” Kohli said. “I think if we as a team are willing to get out of our comfort zones a lot more, then we will be unfazed with what happens at the toss. That’s why we have people batting till nine. Unless you do that and start taking those risks, you are always going to be put under pressure somewhere or the other. We want to make sure we iron all of those things out before we head into the World Cup.”

India disintegrated after Kohli and Dhawan fell in successive overs. From 68/3 after 8.3 overs, India neither hit enough boundaries nor forged partnerships to stage a recovery. A meagre three fours and two sixes was all they managed in the last 10 overs despite consuming all their allotted overs.

The three-match T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw and now both the teams will compete against each other for a three-match Test series, starting from October 2. Kohli expressed his confidence for the Test series saying that, in their own conditions, India is always going to be a challenging team for any opposition.

