India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan on cusp of joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite T20 list

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:51 IST

Shikhar Dhawan had a hard time in West Indies in the limited overs format as he struggled to get runs on the board. But the left-handed batsman showed signs of return to form in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mohali. The southpaw hammered 40 runs in 31 balls and was building a good partnership with skipper Virat Kohli before he was unceremoniously dismissed following a mind boggling catch from David Miller. When the 33-year-old return to the field in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru against Proteas, he could join Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma in elite T20 list.

Dhawan, who has scored 6,996 runs in T20 cricket needs just four runs to complete 7,000 runs in the shortest format. If he manages to do so, he will become only the fourth Indian following Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit to reachmark the landmark in T20s.

Overall, Dhawan will be the 15th player to cross 7,000 in T20s. While Kohli has 8,547 runs in the format, Raina has 8,392 and Rohit has 8,303 runs.

India continued their winning run in T20Is as they defeated South Africa in the 2nd T20I in Mohali. The skipper Virat Kohli led his side from the front as he hammered an unbeaten 72 to help the men in blue chase down the easy total of 150 in 19 overs on a good batting track. Shikhar Dhawan played a supporting role with the bat, scoring 40 in 31 balls, before he was dismissed with David Miller pulling one of the best catches ever seen in cricket.

India took 1-0 lead in the match with the third and final T20I set to take place on Saturday. The Proteas will hope to pull off a win to level the series, but might face a tough task considering the form in which India are in at the moment.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 10:50 IST