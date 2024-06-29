India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: How does reserve day work in case IND vs SA is washed out in Barbados?

A blockbuster showdown is expected when India take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, in Bridgetown on Saturday. But the issue with this year's T20 World Cup has been persistent rain which has destroyed the flow of the tournament, and is expected to do the same in Bridgetown on Saturday. India's Virat Kohli, left, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma.(PTI)

Hence, a reserve day has been kept in place. If despite all preparations, if the game cannot start or be completed on Saturday, it will be played on Sunday, from the point of resumption.

What will happen if rain stops IND vs SA and how does the T20 World Cup 2024 final reserve day work?

If the match gets abandoned and there is no result even after reserve day, both sides will be declared joint winners. For the final and the reserve day, a total of 190 minutes has been allotted.

If the match is tied, the winner will be decided via Super Over. If the first Super Over is tied, then subsequent ones will be played until a result is attained. Super Overs can be held for an unlimited number of times till a winner is not decided. The changeover period for a Super Over is five minutes after the main match, and will not be taken into account when applying any permitted available extra time.

Meanwhile, the reserve day for the final is on June 30. The ICC playing conditions state, "every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day."

In order to have a full match in the final, we need a minimum of 10 overs which have to be bowled to the side batting second. If the match has begun on the scheduled day and overs are reduced after an interruption, and no further play is possible, then the game will resume on the reserve day from where the last delivery was played. The reserve day's start time is set at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the match, India head coach Rahul Dravid hailed his team and pointed out their adaptability to conditions. He also revealed that it is hard to predict the conditions or the final, but hoped his team would be able to deal with it.