India vs South Africa, U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA on TV, online

Defending champions, India will look to win their second successive U19 Women's T20 World Cup title when they take the field against South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. India and South Africa are undefeated in the ongoing tournament, and the match is set to be a thrilling encounter for the fans. U19 Women's T20 World Cup final: Here are all the streaming details for the summit clash between India and South Africa.(ICC - Instagram )

India thrashed England in the semi-final by nine wickets, while the Proteas outclassed Australia by five wickets. Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha have been the standout performers for India in this year's U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

India have won all their eight matches in the tournament so far while Proteas reached the final, winning seven of their eight games with one being washed out.

Squads:

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi Sharma.

South Africa: Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso, Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Diara Ramlakan, Jae Leigh Filander, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter.

Here are all the streaming details for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa:

When will India vs South Africa ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 final be played?

The India vs. South Africa ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final will take place on Sunday, February 2. The match will begin at 12 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 11:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa ICC U-19 Women’s T20I World Cup final be played?

The ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa will take place at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Where will the India vs South Africa ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final be available for TV broadcasts?

India vs South Africa ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs South Africa ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final be available for streaming?

India vs South Africa ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.