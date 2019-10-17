India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing Ricky Ponting in elite list led by Graeme Smith

cricket

Virat Kohli is all set to add a new feather into his illustrious cap when India lock horns against South Africa in the third Test at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting Saturday. The hosts have taken an unassailable lead in three-match series courtesy of their resounding victories in Vizag and Pune. India will look to complete a series whitewash against out-of-sorts Proteas in Ranchi. Kohli’s primary aim will be another professional team performance however, an added incentive for him will be that he can surpass legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting’s mark in an illustrious Test list.

Kohli currently is tied with Ponting in the list of most centuries by a captain in Test cricket. A century for Kohli in Ranchi will make him the sole second-place holder in the list led by former South Africa captain Graeme Smith.

Most Test centuries as captain:

25: Graeme Smith (SA)

19: Ricky Ponting (AUS) / Virat Kohli (IND)

15: Steve Smith (AUS) / Allan Border (AUS)

14: Sir Don Bradman (AUS)

Kohli has already issued a warning to the opposition and said they will not “take their feet off the gas” and will aim for a whitewash in Ranchi. India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test to seal the series, having won the series-opener in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.

“Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value, whether it is at home or away, that is the format. So, we’re not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that’s a guarantee,” he said.

