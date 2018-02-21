India vs South Africa, women’s 4th T20, highlights: Match washed out

Rain washed out the fourth Twenty20 International between the Indian women’s cricket team and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion today. South Africa got off to a brilliant start as their opening pair put together 103 runs. Lizelle Lee and captain Dane van Niekerk scored half-centuries. India fought back to take three wickets in as many overs before rain stopped play. And that was it as play did not resume. The result means that India, leading 2-1, cannot lose the series while the hosts cannot win the series with only one match to go. Having already won the three-match One-Day International (OD) series 2-1, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have a chance to achieve a rare double in Africa when the two teams meet for the final game at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. Get highlights of India vs South Africa women’s 4th T20 here. (Live streaming)

19:40 hrs IST: Hope that you enjoyed the coverage. Thanks for joining in.

19:35 hrs IST: This is India’s first abandoned game in Twenty20 Internationals

19:32 hrs IST: It is still drizzling in Centurion as the two teams shake hands

19:30 hrs IST: South Africa had a very good chance to win this game with that superb start but alas. Too late

19:28 hrs IST: So India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead after this wash out. They cannot lose the series while South Africa cannot win the series.

19:22 hrs IST: Match washed out! India cannot lose the series now!

19:15 hrs IST: Very faint drizzle now. Unlikely that we will have a game now

19:10 hrs IST: Game is scheduled to end at 1930 hrs IST. Can be extended till 2000 hours IST.

19:05 hrs IST: India were set a target of 148 in 15 overs but there is another rain delay. Projected targets for India as and when the game starts: 10-over match, then target will be 109. If it’s a five-over shootout then the target will be 61.

19:00 hrs IST: It has started drizzling once again!

18:40 hrs IST: Okay, important information! RAIN HAS STOPPED! And the groundsmen are preparing the ground to be made playable soon

18:34 hrs IST: There is a prediction that it will rain the entire evening

18:20 hrs IST: It is still raining in SuperSport Park

17:55 hrs IST: This rain will also affect the men’s match will follow this one

17:50 hrs IST: The rain has become heavier

17:47 hrs IST: Just to let you know, in case the match is washed out. India cannot lose the series as they are leading 2-1 with one more match to be played

17:45 hrs IST: The rain is not heavy but enough to keep play stopped. We will bring you updates.

17:40 hrs IST: We are going off! Rain has stopped play as South Africa are 130/3 in 15.3 overs

17:39 hrs IST: South Africa are 128/3 after 15 overs

17:37 hrs IST: That is a huge, huge six by Lee!

17:36 hrs IST: OUT! Sune Luus goes back for 5. Deepti Sharma picks her second wicket!

17:34 hrs IST: 50! Lizelle Lee has scored her fifth T20 half-century! This is a brilliant innings from her

17:32 hrs IST: OUT! Poonam Yadav has removed new batswoman Chloe Tryon for 2!

17:30 hrs IST: South Africa are 106/1 after 13 overs

17:28 hrs IST: Wow opening partnership was worth 103 runs!

17:27 hrs IST: OUT! Finally India have struck as they have removed SA skipper after she scored 55. Deepti Sharma has done it and Rumeli has taken her first international catch in 6 years.

17:25 hrs IST: Captain Dane van Niekerk has scored her 6th T20 half-century and first of the series

17:24 hrs IST: Lizelle Lee, who has had a pretty dismal series so far, is on song today

17:22 hrs IST: South Africa are 89/0 after 11 overs. They have hit four sixes out of which three have been from the willow of Lizelle Lee

17:20 hrs IST: Spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad is getting hammered here. She has gone for 31 runs in only 2 overs

17:19 hrs IST: South Africa are 73/0 after 10 overs

17:18 hrs IST: At 66, this is the highest partnership for South Africa in this series.

17:16 hrs IST: It is quite dark in Centurion due to the clouds

17:13 hrs IST: Both Lee and van Niekerk are in their 20s.

17:10 hrs IST: The highest total by South Africa in this series is 164/4, scored in the first match, which they lost by seven wickets

17:05 hrs IST: The highest score of the series is 168/3 by India at Potchefstroom

17:00 hrs IST: End of powerplay and South Africa are 44/0 in six overs. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs India here

16:55 hrs IST: Rumeli Dhar has given away 14 runs from her 1st two overs in her return to international cricket after 6 years

16:53 hrs IST: SIX! The first one of the match and by Lee!

16:49 hrs IST: After four overs, South Africa are 24/0. India desperately need wickets to break this partnership

16:42 hrs IST: After three overs, South Africa are 17/0.

16:36 hrs IST: Slow start for South Africa, they are 2/0 after the first over. Get live cricket score of India vs South Africa here

16:34 hrs IST: Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk are opening for South Africa and medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar is opening the bowling

16:33 hrs IST: And the game begins. Rumeli Dhar returns to the India XI after six years!

16:32 hrs IST: South Africa XI: Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Dane van Niekerk (captain), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Moseline Daniels, Raisibe Ntozakhe

16:31 hrs IST: Rumeli Dhar returns to the India XI. Here is the line-up: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Rumeli Dhar, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

16:30 hrs IST: South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk says that they are looking for a total of 160

16:29 hrs IST: Mithali’s 76 not out in the 2nd game at East London on February is also the highest score of the series so far

16:24 hrs IST: And as expected Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer of the series with 130

16:17 hrs IST: Indian off-spinner Anuja Patil and South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail are the highest wicket-takers of the series so far with five scalps each.

16:10 hrs IST: The Indian women’s team have opted to field against South Africa. This is going to be one exciting match

16:05 hrs IST: While India won the first two matches, South Africa fought back to win the third game. This is a do or die match for the home team

15:58 hrs IST: India currently lead the 5-match series 2-1 and a victory today will hand them the series

15:55 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 4th T20 between the Indian and South African women’s cricket team.

A brilliant Mithali Raj half-century led India to a seven-wicket victory against the hosts in the first T20 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India extended the lead when again Mithali and Smriti Mandhana took India to a nine-wicket victory at Buffalo Park in East London.

However, in the third game at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, South Africa earned a five-wicket victory to keep themselves alive in the series.