India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 4th T20, Centurion: Where to get live streaming

The fourth T20 between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain. After convincing victories -- by seven and nine wickets respectively -- in the first two T20 games, India allowed South Africa to stay alive in the series by slumping to a five-wicket loss against the hosts in the third match in Johannesburg. India have won the toss and chose to field.

Where to get live streaming of India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 4th T20, Centurion?

In India, you can go to www.sonyliv.com for the live streaming of India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 4th T20, Centurion. It is a digital platform of host broadcasters SONY.

Follow this URL to tap into live streaming of all India vs South Africa games:

http://www.sonyliv.com/listing/all_cricket_sports

In UK, you can see live streaming of India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 4th T20, Centurion on SKY SPORTS. Follow this URL:

http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/south-africa-v-india/19731

Where to get live TV coverage of India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 4th T20, Centurion?

SONY Liv will broadcast live the India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 4th T20, Centurion, on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. There will be both English and Hindi feeds.

Where to get live cricket score India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 4th T20, Centurion?

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of all three matches of India vs South Africa T20 series. You can visit our special India vs South Africa section for the latest stories, cricket score, photo galleries and videos.