India vs South Africa: ‘Your journey has started’ – Nadeem reveals details of conversation with Dhoni after Ranchi debut

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem revealed details of his conversation with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after India beat South Africa at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday. Dhoni was pictured inside Team India’s dressing room, having a chat with Nadeem, who took his maiden bow at the age of 30. Nadeem had a memorable debut as he scalped four wickets in the match and also affected a brilliant run-out.

“I met him after the match and asked him, ‘Mahi Bhai how did I do?” Nadeem told TOI. ‘Shahbaz, you have matured now. I was watching you bowl. There is a maturity in your bowling now.’

‘That is because of your domestic experience. Just don’t experiment too much and play the way you have been playing. Your journey has started, Shahbaz.’ We chatted about our journeys,” Nadeem added.

India registered their maiden series clean sweep against South Africa on Tuesday as they picked defeated the Proteas by an innings and 203 runs in Ranchi.With the win, India continue their perfect record, winning five matches in five games so far.

The Kohli-led side is the only team to cross the 200-run mark in the table with the emphatic victory. With three matches in the series, every game was worth 40 points, and India’s total tally goes to 240 points in five games. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are tied on points, at 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, with 60 points each. It means India have a lead of 180 points over the 2nd best team in the table, as of now.

India also created a world record as they claimed their 11th straight home Test series win. It was also Team India’s biggest win against South Africa in Tests in terms of runs.

