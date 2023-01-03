India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL Live Online and on TV

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: Team India will return to action in the new year with the T20I series against Sri Lanka, with the first game taking place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A new-look Indian team hosts Sri Lanka for a three-match series in the shortest format, as Hardik Pandya leads the side in the absence of the side's ‘big three’ - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. The trio, however, will make a comeback for the ODIs. In their absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill have been included in the T20Is, with Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda also in the squad. Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the side, while Ishan Kishan is set to take on the wicketkeeping gloves. Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel look set to lead the spin line alongside Washington Sundar, while Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are likely to spearhead the pace attack that also includes Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI:

When does India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on January 3 (Tuesday)

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will start at 7 PM (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be available on Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

