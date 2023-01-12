India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Highlights: KL Rahul's 64* powers IND to series-clinching victory vs SL in Kolkata
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Highlights: India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Thursday. The win also helped India extend their lead to 2-0 and secure the three-match series. Chasing a target of 216 runs, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten knock of 64 runs off 103 balls, as the hosts reached 219 for six in 43.2 overs. Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each for Sri Lanka. Intially, a half-century by Nuwanidu Fernando helped Sri Lanka post 215 in 39.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were in top form for India's bowling department and took three wickets each.
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:45 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR! 1 run needed!
A short delivery by Rajitha, and RAhul tries to pull but top edges it for a four!
India need 1 run from 42 balls!
India: 215/6 (43), Target: 216
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:43 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: TO THE RIGHT OF DEEP SQUARE LEG FOR A FOUR!
Rahul attacks this delivery by Rajitha, which goes down leg side. He glances it to the right of deep square leg for a four, with a fielder chasing!
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:41 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR!
A short of a length delivery by Kumara, Kuldeep cuts it over backard point for a four! INDIA NEED 13 RUNS FROM 48 BALLS!
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:35 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: India need 19 runs from 54 balls!
A short delivery by Rajitha and Kuldeep tries to pull but it defelcts off his helmet to deep third. 1 leg bye! He is fine and not a concussion!
India: 197/6 (41), Target: 216
India need 19 runs from 54 balls!
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:31 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: HALF-CENTURY FOR KL RAHUL!
A short of a length delivery by Rajitha, down the leg side. Rahul guides it to deep square leg for a single. Half-century and also a no-ball!
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:29 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: OUT! AXAR PATEL DEPARTS!
A full delivery by De Silva, around off. Axar ends up getting t straight to Karunaratne near long-off for a catch!
Axar c Karunaratne b De Silva 21 (21)
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:26 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: One run, India 189/5 (39), Target 216
A short of a length delivery by Karunaratne, at the body of Axar. He directs it down to square leg for a single.
India: 189/5 (39), Target: 216
India need 27 from 11 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:17 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: One run, India 183/5 (37), Target 216
A short of a length delivery by Karunaratne, outside off. Axar guides it to deep point for a single.
India: 183/5 (37), Target: 216
India need 33 from 13 overs!
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:12 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: SIX! CALM AS EVER!
A short delivery by Karunaratne and Axar pulls it over wide long for a smashing six and he was calm as ever!
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:10 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Four, no ball!
A full delivery and Axar hammers it through extra cover for a four! Also a no ball, so five runs!
-
Jan 12, 2023 08:05 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: EDGED AND TAKEN!!!!!
A length delivery by Karunaratne, outside off. Hardik gets a thick outside edge to the wicketkeeper's right and Mendis catches it!
Hardik c Mendis b Karunaratne 36 (53)
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:52 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR! THROUGH BACKWARD SQUARE LEG!
A poor delivery by Karunaratne, onto the pads. Hardik glances it through backward square leg for a four!
India: 160/4 (32.2), Target: 216
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:51 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: INDIA REACH 150!
A short delivery by Hasaranga and Rahul waits for it, directs it to long-on for a single! India reach 150!
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:40 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR! BETWEEN COVER AND EXTRA COVER!
A full delivery by De Silva and Hardik clatters it between cover and extra cover for a four!
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:39 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR! FIFTY PARTNERSHIP!
A full delivery by Kumara and Rahul clobbers it over mid-off for a four and fifty run partnership!
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:30 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Defended back to the bowler, India need 81 from 22 overs!
A flat delivery by Hasaranga, legbreak and drifting in. Hardik defends it back to the bowler. No run.
India: 135/4, (28), Target: 216
India need 81 from 22 overs!
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:27 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR! THROUGH EXTRA COVER!
Receives a full delivery from Harasanga, and Rahul drives it through extra cover for a four! It was his 57th delivery of the innings and his second four!
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:21 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: One run
Short of a length delivery by Hasaranga, wide on the crease. Hardik clatters it to deep point for a single.
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:12 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: India need 95 runs from 27 overs
A length delivery by Shanaka, on middle and off. Rahul defends it back to the bowler.
India: 121/4 (23), Target: 216
India need 95 runs from 27 overs!
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:03 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: ANOTHER FOUR!
Rajitha sends another half-volley and its directed at the pads. Pandya glances it through square leg with style for a four!
-
Jan 12, 2023 07:03 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR! TOP SHOT!
A half volley outswinger by Rajitha and Hardik drives it through mid-off for a stunning four! India's first boundary in 61 deliveries!
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:57 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: One run, 100-up for India!
A length delivery by Wellalage and Pandya defends it to the bowler's right. He dives it but can't stop it from going to long-on. One run and India go 100-up!
India: 100/4 (19.5), Target: 216
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:54 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: One run
A short of a length delivery by Rajitha, outside off. Rahul taps it to deep cover for a single.
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:47 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: LBW APPEAL!
Rajitha's delivery nips back to beat Rahul totally as he gets his front foot too far across the line. It was easily missing leg so Sri Lanka don't review!
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:42 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: No run, India 89/4 (16), Target 216
A length delivery by Hasaranga and rahul defends it. No run.
The hosts haven't really found their footing yet in this chase and Rahul is also stuck at 10 off 16 balls. Meanwhile, Pandya has been able to muster one run off five deliveries. Incredible bowling by the Lankans!
India: 89/4 (16), Target: 216
India need 127 runs from 34 overs!
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:35 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: OUT! ANOTHER BIG WICKET! INDIA CRUMBLE!
A full delivery by Rajitha and on middle, leg. Iyer is on the wrong line and sees it hit his pads! Hawk Eye confirms that it would hit the leg stump and Iyer walks off!
Iyer lbw b Rajitha 28 (33)
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:31 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: One run, India 86/3 (14), Target 216
Iyer directs this delivery by Hasaranga to sweeper cover for a single. He wants another but Rahul refuses!
India: 86/3 (14), Target: 216
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:21 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer not holding back, smacks back-to-back boundaries
A couple of intent-filled strokes from Shreyas Iyer as he goes over the infield against Lahiru Kumara. India counter-attacking here it seems. Even KL Rahul hit a boundary off his first ball. India have reached 79/3 in 11 overs scoring at over 6 an over. This is almost T20 cricket.
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:14 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: OUT! Lahiru gets Kohli
GONE! Chops it on and Virat Kohli makes the long walk back. One can argue that the ball stayed just a tad low but it wasn't a deal-breaker. Kohli just that late to get his bat down in time and plays it on. India lose their 3rd wicket for 62 in 9.3 overs. This game is alive, folks. Suddenly, 215 may look like 250.
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:06 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Sloppy from SL, Wellalage gifts Iyer a FOUR
Dunith Wellalage makes a mess of the ball coming his way and concedes a four. Iyer slashed hard, got the outside edge and the ball raced towards third man. Wellalage got down in time but fumbled for the ball to go right between the legs and into the ropes. 'Where can I hide?' must be the question on his mind. India 57/2 after 9 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:01 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: STREAKY FOUR brings up INDIA's FIFTY
Lucky for Shreyas. Tried to play the flick but gets a leading edge. Thankfully the ball went between the point and cover fielder and into the ropes for FOUR. Once again just shows how fast the outfield is. Proper fast bowler's response from Lahiru as he sends down a testing bouncer to Shreyas. India 52/2 after 8 overs. Kohli still batting on 0.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:58 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Serious pace roughing up Kohli, Iyer
All of a sudden, there is life in this pitch. Lahiru Kumara and Chamika Karunaratne are really cranking it up resulting in a few plays and misses and a few mistimed strokes. Also, under the lights, the ball is swinging. Kohli and Iyer would be aware of the movement while two early wickets have given Sri Lanka some hope.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:51 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! Another start wasted by Gill
Plays the short-arm pull but finds the midwicket fielder. Oh, Shubman Gill. How can you throw that away? You were looking in such fine nick, connecting like a million dollars. India 45/2 after 6 overs as Virat Kohli walks in and creams his first boundary to a loud roar.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:45 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! INDIA lose ROHIT SHARMA
EDGED and TAKEN ! Rohit Sharma out for 17 and the silence descending at The Eden Gardens is deafening. Tries to play the cut but the ball stays low and all Rohit manages is a nick straight into the hands of Kusal Mendis. India 33/1 in 3.5 overs and jolted a little early.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:38 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: The ROHIT SHARMA PULL has arrived
… and no surprises there, the result is a SIX. Lahiru Kumara darts it short but Rohit sviwels around and , brings out the PULL SHOT as the ball sails over the man at fine leg. India 30/0 in 3 overs and racing away here.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:36 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Boundaries galore for Rohit, Gill
Short and wide and the India captain pounces on it. Crunches it for FOUR. Takes a single off the next ball to get Gill on strike and he puts it away as well. Five boundareis already for India and we're not even into the third over. India 22/0 after 3.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:30 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Lahiru to Gill - 4, 4
Oh, what a brilliant couple of shots! Phew. We could hear it from all the way here in our studio. The crunching sound Gill's bat made as he creamed back-to-back balls through covers. Second one a lot squared. It's just about picking the gaps, the lightning outfield will do the rest. India 13/0 after 2 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:23 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Rohit starts with a BLAZING boundary
It's the Eden Gardens, so what do you expect? Rohit Sharma gives the charge to Kasun Rajitha and blasts the ball through the off side to get India off the mark. 'Rohit, Rohit' chants light up the stadium. India will look to finish this up quickly. India 5/0 after the first over.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:21 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Mohammed Siraj after his three-wicket haul
"The ball wasn't coming out quick enough, and there wasn't enough swing. So the plan was to bowl stump to stump to keep the pressure from one end, hoping to get wickets and help the other bowlers. KL told me it stopped swinging after one over, so I switched over to hard lengths. It is a good batting wicket, but Kuldeep bowled very well to cause a middle-order collapse. The outfield is very quick so the message to the batters is just watch and play the ball."
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:09 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: India chase coming up shortly
Welcome back. All set for India's chase? Is that a resounding YES? Well, we thought so. As Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are about to begin India's innings, here is a fun fact. Rohit is just 22 runs away from becoming the batter with most runs at a single venue - and in this case, The Eden Gardens.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:44 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! SL let down by their batters again
So there we have it. Another classic case of 'what could have been' for Sri Lanka. Two matches in a row, their batting has let SL down. Do not get fooled by their 300-plus total in the previous ODI, because out of it, 100 were scored by Dasun Shanaka. And the same script has unfolded here as well. Now it's over to the bowlers but SL know they have plenty of loopholes to work on. We'll be back soon guys. Hope you are enjoying our coverage. India's chase not too far away. Stay tuned.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:37 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! ALL OVER… SL bowled out for 215
Two balls is all it took. Mohammed Siraj came in and did the job, cleaning up the tail, picking up the last 2 wickets as Sri Lanka are bowled out for 215. The pacer finishes with 3/30 as he along with Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik have restricted SL to a below-par total.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:33 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! Siraj welcomed with a SIX but gets a wicket the ball later
Oh man. It's almost as if they heard our plea. Mohammed Siraj returns and straightaway picks up a wicket - his second and Sri Lanka's 9th. SL 215/9 in 39.2 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:31 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Hardik is back. Can he end SL's lower-order resistance?
Sri Lanka are racing away with some really important runs here, while India are bleeding them away. For Sri Lanka, the message from the change room must be simple to last the remaining 11 overs but it's easier said that done. Where is Mohammed Siraj though? We haven't seen him in a while. Perhaps he can wind things up.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:25 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Poor from Hardik Pandya, gifts away a FOUR
Pretty abysmal there from Hardik Pandya at long-off. Just did not give it his all when he bent down to stop the ball. Puts in a one-handed effort and makes a mess of it. Rohit is not impressed but SL would love it. Kasun Rajitha playing some good-looking shots. Are India getting complacent? Can't afford to if you take our advice.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:24 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Expensive over, boundaries galore for SL
Even if it's by an inch, Sri Lanka are hanging in there. Dunith Wellalage and Kasun Rajitha combine to take slam boundaries off that over from Mohammed Shami over. SL 199/8 in 37 overs and are definitely getting over 200. India still searching for those final two wickets.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:19 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Kuldeep returns, INDIA look to wrap things up
Still 14 overs for Sri Lanka to negotiate but they may not even last that long with just 2 wickets remaining. India understand that given the nature of the pitch, this is a nothing-total and hence, are sensing the opportunity to fold the opposition for let's say, even inside 200. Which is perhaps why Rohit has reintroduced Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. He has three, India need another two. You do the MATH.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:11 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: OUT! ANOTHER ONE GOES TUMBLING!
A short of a length delivery by Umran, and Karunaratne tries to punch at it and lobs it to Axar, who dives to his left at point for a catch! OUT!!!
Karunaratne c Axar b Umran 17 (25)
SL: 177/8 (34)
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:08 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: ANOTHER FOUR! OVER COVER POINT!
A full delivery by Umran, wide of off. Karunaratne slaps it over cover point for a speeding four in this free hit delivery!
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:06 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR!
Short of a length delivery by Umran, outside off. Karunaratne hammers it through the covers for a four! TOP SHOT!
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:05 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Three runs
Karunaratne was expected a full delivery and opened up his front leg and clobbered hard, but ended up seeing it go off the toe end, to clear mid-off. Three runs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:03 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: No run, Sri Lanka 164/7 (32)
Banged in on the pitch by Umran and Karunaratne manages to avoind this bouncer.
SL: 164/7 (32)
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:00 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR!
A short delivery by Umran, in on leg. Karunaratne defends it and it goes off the inner part of his bat to fine leg for a four!
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:50 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: 19 overs left, how much can Sri Lanka conjure
Sri Lanka are into their last three wickets with almost 20 overs to go. And things are not getting easier. A muted LBW appeal against Chamika Karunaratne but rest assured, there is more to come. Sri Lank 160/7 in 31 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:45 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! Now Hasaranga heads back
One more goes down. Umran Malik removes Wanindu Hasaranga to leave Sri Lanka 7 down for 152. The India pacer really letting it rip now. That was bowled at almost 146 kph. Hasaranga's eyes lit up seeing that much room outside off. He played at the ball but hit it straight into the hands of Axar Patel at point.
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:33 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Hasaranga goes BANG BANG against Kuldeep
There is only one way Wanindu Hasaranga knows how to bat, and that is attack. But to do that against Kuldeep Yadav requires some gall. Hasaranga has put Kuldeep under pressure for the first time in the match, smashing the spinner for 6, 4 and 4 in one over. Kuldeep comes round the wicket. Makes the situation interesting. KL Rahul shouts from behind 'Time leke daal. Jaldi mat kar'. (Take your time, don't hurry into bowling the next ball)
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:26 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav now unstoppable
WICKET! A simple caught and bowled and Kuldeep has his third wicket. Sri Lanka lose their 6th for 126 with more than half the innings to go. What is happening here? Hara-Kiri is probably the right word to describe what's transpiring.
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:22 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! One more for Kuldeep as SL crumble
Dasun Shanaka's attempted sweep off Kuldeep Yadav is all over the place as he gets castled down leg. Sri Lanka crumbling at 125/5 in 23 overs. That's now 4 wickets down for SL for 23 runs. They were 102/1 not too long ago.
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:14 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: OUT! FIFTY and GONE
WICKET! Oh dear. Terrible mix up and young Nuwanidu has to depart just after his fifty. Sri Lanka crumbling again. Well, to be honest, that ball had a wicket written all over it no matter what. Nuwanidu chipped the ball towards Shubman Gill at mid-wicket but it fell just short of the fielder. Sensing the opportunity, the youngster took off before being sent back by Shanaka. But by the time he turned back, it was too late. KL Rahul collected the ball and disturbed the stumps. Nuwanidu had a look on his face every batter at one point of time has had. Sri Lanka 118/4 in 21.1 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:12 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FIFTY for debut for Nuwanidu Fernando
Played Nuwanidu as he becomes the sixth Sri Lanka batter to hit a half-century on debut. He had a slow start - took nine balls to get off the mark but once the innings went on, found his feet and started playing attacking shots. He weathered the opening burst from Siraj and Shami, kept his own and batted through. Richly deserves it. Sri Lanka 118/3 after 21 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:59 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! Bowled him. Two in two
One follows the other. Axar Patel knocks over Dhananjaya de Silva for a golden duck. Pure and dead accuracy from the left-arm spinner as he darts one into the stumps almost yorker length. De Silva, who scored an impressive 47 in the previous game, fails to even get off the mark here. Sri Lanka 103/3 in 18th over.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:56 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: WICKET! Kuldeep strikes in first over
There you go. It's a wicket in his first over for Kuldeep Yadav as he traps Kusal Mendis stone dead in front of the stumps for 34. A straighter one and Mendis has no clue. The ball hits his back leg and it's OUT! Mendis took the DRS but to no avail. Success at last for India… after a long time. Sri Lanka 102/2 in 17 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:53 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FINALLY! Kuldeep given the ball
You could have begun to wonder just when will India get Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Well, after 16 overs, here is finally is. Time to bring out some tricks from Kuldeep's bag. Pretty sure neither of these batters have seen much of Kuldeep so the wrist-spinner has a great chance to outfox them.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:48 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: DRINKS have been taken! Good rebuilding by Sri Lanka
Things could have gone either way after Mohammed Siraj got India their first breakthrough but Kusal Mendis and Nuwanidu Fernando have weathered the storm. And they have done it while showing aggression. SL have reached 88/1 after 15 overs at almost 6 runs an over and with 9 more wickets to go, including that of Dasun Shanaka - the centurion from the last game - India could be looking at a huge total here.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:39 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Much better 2nd over from Umran
After conceding 14 off his first over, Umran bowls a much better second, giving away five. The field placement was all over the place in the first over. This time, it's a lot more bowler centric. Sri Lanka 83/1 after 14 overs, a start they would be happy with.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:33 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: In the air but just wide…
Hardik near gets India their second wicket as he almost gets Kusal Mendis. The batter slices the ball through off but can't get the whole of it. It was in the air briefly but went wide of Rohit Sharma at point. Hardik says 'swing wapas aa raha hai' (The swing is returning). India can only hope that's true. Sri Lanka 78/1 after 13 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:26 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: UMRAN MALIK HAS THE BALL
A huge roar erupts at the Eden Gardens. WHY? Because Umran Malik has been handed the ball. India sniff a chance and they want to go full throttle. But hang on, what's happened here? Sri Lanka have taken Umran for three fours in the first over itself. The roar has been replaced by pin-drop silence.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:19 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: 10 overs, 50 up for Sri Lanka
Nuwanidu Fernando goes over the top… one bounce and FOUR. Oh what a stroke. An aerial lofted drive, reminds of the great Sachin Tendulkar circa 1998. With that the fifty comes up in 10 overs. Sri Lanka continue to score at a decent pace, going at over 5 an over. India did well to pick up a wicket but Sri Lanka have showed no signs of slowing down.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:14 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: FOUR! Delightful from Kusal Mendis
Kusal Medis has a lot to do with the bat, especially after he had dropped Virat Kohli in the first ODI. He has started well so far, smashing a crisp cover drive off a gentle half-volley from Hardik. Sri Lanka 46/1 after 9 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:10 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: First bowling change for India
Still seam as Hardik Pandya has been given the ball. Will be interesting to see how much Rohit makes Hardik bowl. His workload management with the ball has been a huge topic of discussion. Hardik is a key player for India given it's a World Cup year, and the last thing the Men In Blue would want is it effecting Pandya is any way physically.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:06 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka continue to bat with intent despite early wicket
So what if Siraj picked up an early wicket? Sri Lanka won't get bogged down. Kusal Mendis and Nuwanidu cream a boundary each off Shami to make it a 9-run over. There have already been quite a few boundaries in this inning. Sri Lanka scoring at a healthy run-rate of 5.32.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:58 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: BOWLED HIM! It's Siraj with the wicket
TIMBERRR! The scrambled seam does it for India as Siraj has Avishka playing on. Thuds onto the stumps as India get their breakthrough. SL 29/1 after 6 overs.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:57 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: CHANCE!!!
But that's all it is. Nuwanidu flays at a widish ball from Siraj. It was in the air but well wide of the fielder at point. Races towards third man and a single taken. A huge sigh from the audience but Sri Lanka are still batting in first gear.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:55 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Right then, what can India do here?
The swing has gone, as Millennials would say 'MIA'. Even Shami now banking on movement off the pitch. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli just threw himself to grab the ball and connected with a direct hit with his body in motion. That piece of fielding would lift India. Well, it surely has helped erupt the Eden crowd.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:51 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: First runs for Nuwanidu, and in some style
It took 9 balls but Nuwanidu Fernando finally has finally got his international up and running with a beautiful boundary through the off side. Slightly short from Shami and Nuwanidu gets on top of the delivery to punch it away for a boundary past point.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:46 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Avishka says enough is enough, smacks hat-trick of FOURS
After three quiet overs, Avishka Fernando has began the fourth over almost as if it's a fresh match. Three fours off the first three balls. Two beautiful flicks and one throwing the bat away kind of shot. The ball is flying now and worrying signs for India as the swing seems to have vanished.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:43 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Shami in 'THE ZONE' already
Mohammed Shami's release of the ball is a beautiful sight - not for the batters of course as Nuwanidu is finding out right now. Gets beaten off consecutive balls - the second slightly fuller and even better that the first one. Squares up Avishka two balls later. Nuwanidu still batting on 0 off 8 balls. SL 9/0 after 3 overs
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:39 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Couple of runs for Avishka
Just a hint of outswing from Siraj in some highly encouraging signs but just not threatening enough. More like the ball is pitching and straightening up. A little room and Avishka pushes the ball through covers for a couple of runs. If I was Avishka, here's an advice: Look out for the ball that goes the other way. Can come anytime now. Two overs gone, SL 7/0.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:36 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Shami right on target first up
Just five off the first over, including a boundary, for Sri Lanka. Barring that outside edge off the first ball, Shami has found his line, length and pace right away darting the ball in that dreaded corridor of uncertainty. Siraj comes racing from the other end.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:33 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: STREAKY but FOUR
An eventful start go the match. Mohammed Shami bowls it fast and squares up Avishka Fernando as the ball goes past second slip and into the boundary. SL off the mark with a boundary. Applause from Rohit from the cordon. He knows there was a chance there
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:31 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Kumar Sangakkara rings the bell
Absolutely love this tradition where legends of the game signal the start of play, and today it's none other that Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka and world cricket's greatest batters, and the one who took his team to the final of the 2011 World Cup. Alright then, the batters have made their way to the pitch. Mohammed Shami has the new ball.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:27 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka need to improve, else it could be curtains…
A sloppy Sri Lanka were pretty abysmal on the field. They dropped Virat Kohli not once but twice - on 52 and 81 - and The King made them pay. You do not drop Kohli, let alone twice. The expressions on the face of Shanaka and coach Silverwood told the whole story. Sri Lanka would know that they need to get better on the field and cannot produce a repeat of Guwahati.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:23 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Moments away from the first ball
The toss is done, the team announcements are over with and not it's time for the curtains to finally lift. India look to seal yet another series but in front of them stand a defiant Sri Lanka, who, had it not been for some poor fielding, are trailing in the series and pushed on till the last moment in Guwahati. Dasun Shanaka waged a long battle - his unbeaten 100 means that Sri Lanka did not fold cheaply. SL levelled the series 1-1 in the T20Is. Can they do that here in the ODIs? Let's find out. First ball loading.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:17 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score 2nd ODI: Gambhir's stunning advice for Umran Malik
Expect Gautam Gambhir to say things out of the ordinary, and he has stumped the viewers here again. Gambhir has shared a million-dollar advice to India speedster Umran Malik - 'Don't listen to the bowling coach'. The former India opener says Umran can be and will be expensive but that is given on how flat the pitches have gotten. However, as long as Umran is picking wickets with his thunderbolt - he is ticking a big box. It's only when the wickets column dries up is when it becomes a concern.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:14 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: Here are the Playing XIs of both teams
India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:12 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: From the Captain's Corner
Dasun Shanaka: We'll bat first. Very good wicket to bad first, also looking at the venue stats. Important to score, be relaxed and play our natural game. Two changes - Madushanka and Pathum Nissanka out (shoulder injury), Nuwanidu Fernando gets a debut and Lahiru Kumara is back.
Rohit Sharma: I was in two minds. Wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. Overall, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we've done in the past is in the past, we need to look ahead and keep doing better. I love playing here, the crowd is also energetic and that motivates me always. But it is in the past, I need to start fresh. One enforced change for us, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:04 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: TOSS - Sri Lanka opt to bat after Dasun Shanaka makes the right call
Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and no surprises there - Sri Lanka will be batting first on this belter of a surface. Torn between what to do, Rohit says he doesn't mind losing the toss. One change for India - Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal who injured himself while putting a dive in the previous match.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:59 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: Here's how the pitch and outfield are holding up
Well, by the looks of it, we have come in from one run-filled surface to another. The Guwahati ODI saw almost 700 runs being scored and the one at the iconic Eden Gardens appear no different. Russell Arnold and Deep Dasgupta, who were presenting the pitch report… how they wish they'd got a chance to bat here, and not to forget with four fielders outside and with two new balls.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:56 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka chase elusive win, can join India, Australia, Pakistan in elite list
If Sri Lanka win the second ODI against India at Kolkata, they will become just the fifth side in the format's history to win 400 games (Australia, India, Pakistan and West Indies); of all the teams to have won a minimum of 150 games in the format, Sri Lanka's win percentage is the least - 47.5. How impressive will that be. Can the reigning Asia Cup Champions? Well, it's surely doable.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:53 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: Virat Kohli sniffs two more massive batting records
Kohli as at a stage in his career where every run he scores turns into a milestone. And this match is no exception. He is is 51 away to surpass MS Dhoni (2383 runs) and become the second most leading run scorer against Sri Lanka in the men's ODI format (Sachin Tendulkar – 3113 runs); by scoring a ton in his previous game, he became the batter to have scored most centuries against the Lions in the format (nine), surpassing Tendulkar's tally of eight hundreds.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:43 PM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka doubtful
Trailing 0-1 in the series, things have only gotten worse for Sri Lanka as injury cloud hands over Dilshan Madushanka. The debutant from first ODI who dismissed Rohit Sharma, is doubtful for this game after injuring his shoulder while fielding during the 1st game in Guwahati.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:41 PM IST
IND vs SL Live score: All eyes on King Kohli to make it three in a row
If you are a Virat Kohli fan, the new year 2023 couldn't have started on a better note. Kohli, who went almost three years without a single century, now has three in six months. He hammered a hundred against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022 and exactly a month later, peeled off his 45th ODI ton against Sri Lanka. Can Kohli make it a hat-trick of centuries? The last time he did so was back in 2018 against West Indies. And don't forget, it was at the Eden Gardens itself way back in 2009 where Kohli scored his maiden international 100, also against Sri Lanka.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:37 PM IST
IND vs SL Live score: Will Suryakumar stay out again?
The expressions on the faces of the Indian cricket fans was similar to that of the 70,000-odd crowd at the SuperDome when The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak ended the moment they got to know that Suryakumar Yadav was not included in their Playing XI. Baffling, right? How do you keep out a player who is coming off a century in the last game. Hello, surprises. Will there be more up Rohit Sharma's sleeve? Or will SKY return. Given the pattern, it is very likely that Surya sits this one out too.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:33 PM IST
IND vs SL Live score: Rohit returns to his favourite hunting ground
It's the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which can mean just one thing - It's Rohit Sharma's venue. It was at this very ground that nine years ago in 2014, Rohit scored a mammoth 264, the highest individual score in ODIs. At the Gardens, Rohit has amassed 569 runs from 8 matches at an average of 71.12. Besides, India have not lost a match at the bastion since 2017.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:21 PM IST
IND vs SL Live score: Sri Lanka Full Squad
Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:19 PM IST
IND vs SL Live score: India full Squad
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:14 PM IST
IND vs SL Live score: All bases covered for India
India's top-order is looking in good touch as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and No.3 Virat Kohli contributed well in the series opener. With fresh talent and young blood in the side, the bowling attack is packing a punch for the visitors. The likes of Umran Malik and Axar Patel have solved many problems for the India skipper. Axar has done well to fill in the legacy of Ravindra Jadeja.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:12 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI
Hello and welcome to the second match between India and Sri Lanka. After a high-scoring match in Guwahati that produced nearly 700 runs, the action now shifts to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will look to seal the series while Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka will look to level the series.