India vs Sri Lanka: Devdutt Padikkal shares delightful view from hotel room during quarantine, post goes viral

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, a young Indian team has arrived in Sri Lanka to play a bilateral series against the hosts. The tour comprises a 3-match ODI rubber, which begins from July 13, followed by as many T20Is. Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is the coach of the side while right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain of the team.

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal is one of the new faces in the team and is currently quarantined in the team hotel room. The 20-year-old took to social media and shared a picture in which the serene view outside his room can also be seen.

Padikkal garnered the limelight while representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He was the top run-getter of the side, scoring 473 runs in 15 games, at an average of 31.53. This year, he had scored 195 runs in 6 matches, including a century.

Besides Padikkal, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya received maiden Indian call-ups for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t want to do it anymore’: Bangladesh umpire quits after Mahmudullah, Shakib misbehaviours in Dhaka Premier League

Before leaving for the tour, coach Rahul Dravid explained how this upcoming series will act as a platform for the youngsters to bring themselves into contention for a T20 World Cup spot.

“It is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad. They would be extremely keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors. Whether they get picked for the World Cup or not, that’s a call that the selectors and the Indian team management would take based on their plans and strategies. Good performances on tours like these against international oppositions make the selectors think about you,” Dravid had said in a virtual presser.