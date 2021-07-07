‘Heard from many players that he’s very calm & composed’: Suryakumar ‘excited’ to play under coach Rahul Dravid

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav is preparing to face Sri Lanka in the upcoming limited-overs. Like most of the players in the squad, the Mumbai cricketer is also excited to play under the guidance of Rahul Dravid who has been appointed the head coach of the new-face Indian team.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is which begins from July 13. Opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the bunch of youngsters while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy.

While addressing a virtual presser on Tuesday, Suryakumar hailed Dravid’s calm and composed demeanour and expressed his willingness to learn newer things from the former Indian captain.

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Five times 'captain cool' MSD shocked fans with bold decisions that won India matches

“It is a great opportunity for everyone to have a tour amidst this situation (COVID-19 pandemic). It is a great challenge and responsibility for everyone to come out here and express themselves,” said Surya during a virtual press conference.

“Great thing is having Rahul sir around, we have heard a lot about him. This is my first tour with him but I have heard from many players that Rahul sir is very calm and composed when it comes to this role. I am very excited and looking forward to it,” he added.

Suryakumar went off to a phenomenal start in international cricket. He had set the T20 stage on fire after scoring a half-century in the second T20I against England earlier this year. Ahead of the Sri Lankan challenge, the right-hand batsman said he would be starting from level zero.

ALSO READ | ‘A legend and an Inspiration’: Raina, Pandya, BCCI & others lead wishes as MS Dhoni turns 40

“I think that was a completely different challenge, for a batter, every time you go in and play a different game, you have to start from scratch. Here also I have to start from zero. That was a different series and this is a different series but the challenge remains the same. I have to go out there and perform in the same way I did. The pressure would be there, if there is no pressure then there is no fun. As I said, it will be a great challenge and I am really looking forward to it," he said