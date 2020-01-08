e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka: Injured Isuru Udana unlikely to play in third T20I at Pune

India vs Sri Lanka: Injured Isuru Udana unlikely to play in third T20I at Pune

Sri Lanka medium pacer Isuru Udana suffered a back injury the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I at Indore.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indore
Sri Lanka medium pacer Isuru Udana.
Sri Lanka medium pacer Isuru Udana.(twitter)
         

Left-arm Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana is unlikely to feature in the third and final T20I against India set to be played in Pune on Friday after he sustained a back injury during the second game.

Sri Lanka lost by seven wickets as India trampled them to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Holkar Stadium. Defending a meagre 143, Sri Lanka missed the services of Udana after he injured his back just before the visitors went out to bowl.

“Look, I’m no doctor. He was in a lot of pain in the dressing room. What the diagnosis is I honestly don’t know. I just hope we can get him back for the West Indies series,” Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said while addressing the post-match presser

Arthur further said he doesn’t want to risk Udana for the near future. “We’ve got so much cricket the middle of February. I even think that could be a push. So, yeah, I just hope the best for him. It’s something in the back,” he added.

After the loss, Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga had also said that they missed their “main bowler” Udana during their defence.

“He’s (Udana) our main bowler and is very experienced in this format. He got injured just before we went out to bowl. He’s recovering now. We also need to give opportunities to the youngsters,” said Malinga.

tags
top news
How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops
How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops
Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy
In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Skoda’s design sketches of India-bound concept compact SUV reveals striking look
Skoda’s design sketches of India-bound concept compact SUV reveals striking look
Apple iPhone 12 video shows a stunning new design
Apple iPhone 12 video shows a stunning new design
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news