India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd T20I: IND seek first series win of SKY-Gambhir era

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav started his time as India's full-time T20I captain with a player-of-the-match performance in Pallekele. His 58 off 26 balls helped India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20I and the world champions now have a chance at sealing a win in the three-match series if they win today. ...Read More

SKY's half-century and a blistering opening stand from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India get to a score of 214 batting first. It looked like Sri Lanka were giving the chase a right hot go for the first 13 overs. Pathum Nissanka led their charge with a 48-ball 79. However, the hosts's challenge fell apart entirely after Nissaknka was dismissed by Axar Patel in the 15th over. Sri Lanka went from being 140/1 at the start of the 15th over 163/7 by the 18th. Riyan Parag reeled off the last wickets off the first two balls of the last over and India won by 43 runs.

India had positives to take from the first T20I in almost all departments. While it is usually Yashasvi Jaiswal doing the attacking and Gill holding up the other end, runs came from both batters during the belligerent opening stand. Jaiswal scored 40 in 21 balls and Gill smashed 34 in 16 as they put up a partnership of 74 runs in just 36 balls. While India lost wickets quickly in the death overs, they also scored a lot of runs, testified by the fact that Matheesha Pathirana conceded 40 runs while taking four wickets.

With the ball, an unlikely wicket-taker emerged in the form of Riyan Parag. He got the wicket of Kamindu Mendis in the 17th over and then dismissed the last Sri Lankan batters off the first two balls of the last over. He finished with figures of 3/5 in 1.2 overs.

That was also Gautam Gambhir's first match as head coach of the Indian team and he would be trying to make sure that there are no shocks today. Sri Lanka showed glimpses of the talent they possessed but India are a formidable side simply because of the calmness they seem to exhibit under pressure.