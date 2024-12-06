India vs Sri Lanka Live score U19 Asia Cup semifinal: Eight-time champions eye spot in final after three years

India vs Sri Lanka Live score U19 Asia Cup semifinal: India’s campaign for a ninth U-19 Asia Cup trophy continues with the semifinal round against Sri Lanka, as the boys in blue look to extend their terrific record in this competition with another statement win in the UAE. Despite the tournament getting off to a poor start as Pakistan dominated them in the opening group game, India bounced back well to see off Japan and UAE in style, qualifying through to the semifinals in second place....Read More

The stars with bat have been captain Mohammad Amaan, who has continued to show his skill and class as a leader by captaining from the front and producing important knocks for his team, including a century vs Japan, as well as openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, whose brisk knocks helped India chase down a small target against UAE with all 10 wickets in hand.

There is plenty of hype surrounding 13-year-old Suryavanshi, especially following his big money addition to the Rajasthan Royals in the recent IPL 2025 auction. A strong performance in the knockout here could take his star to another level, with him already having shown the ability to compete with players several years older than him. It also presents an opportunity for cricket fans to watch one for the future in action, a potential star of tomorrow.

Suryavanshi had a quiet start to the tournament, only putting up one run against Pakistan, but bounced back and showed strokeplay and power beyond his years against UAE. He smacked a powerful 76* off just 46 balls, clearing the boundary with consummate ease despite his youth and rawness, showing why he is such a highly-rated prospect in domestic Indian cricket.

The bowling for India has been led by Yudhajit Guha, who has 5 wickets in 3 matches, but there is no standout individual with every member of the bowling group contributing in a strong manner so far in the tournament. Guha did take 3 wickets against UAE, but it’s a solid sign for India that a majority of the bowlers are contributing with wickets while also keeping the scoring rate in check, albeit against weaker opposition than Sri Lanka will provide.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, sealed qualification with a pair of comfortable wins over Nepal and Afghanistan, before squeaking through with a narrow seven-run victory in a thriller against Bangladesh to seal top spot in their group. Sri Lanka are captained by Vihas Thewmika, who has also been one of the stars with the ball in the tournament with 7 wickets in the three group games. He isn’t the only Sri Lankan bowler with 7 wickets, with Praveen Maneesha also taking that many scalps in the group stages to help the young Lankans into the knockout stage.

Sri Lanka will have the benefit and momentum from a narrow win going their way, where number four Vimath Dhinsara scored a very important century in a low-scoring game to keep their noses ahead of Bangladesh. Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Sharujan Shanmuganathan has also starred from number three, scoring a half-century as well as an important century, making for a solid and very reliable core of batters in the middle order for the Lankans.

India will likely head in as narrow favourites in Sharjah, but Sri Lanka have shown that they have talent and a willingness to be competitive that could push India all the way. It is a difficult match to call with certainty, especially with Sharjah being relatively low-scoring this tournament and making for low-scoring games. The team which can attack better with the bat and string together partnerships will be the one that comes out on top, set to book a spot in the final on the weekend.