India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 1st ODI: When and where to watch IND vs SL match online and on TV

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to international duties for the first time since they won the 2024 T20 World Cup as India face Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday. Rohit and Kohli had both retired from T20Is, and because of this, they were absent from the first three matches of the tour. India won all three matches, thrashing Sri Lanka in the first two games and then coming back from a seemingly unwinnable position to take the third in the Super Over. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming:(PTI)

It will mark the first time that the senior Indian duo will be working with new head coach Gautam Gambhir. It will be especially interesting to see how Gambhir works with Rohit as he has backed both him and Kohli to possibly play for India in the 2027 World Cup if the senior pair remain fit. Gambhir spent a number of years in the Indian dressing room in the latter half of his playing career with Rohit and Kohli.

Also Read | MS Dhoni refuses to endorse Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma debate, handpicks Jasprit Bumrah as current favourite

Sri Lanka will be especially wary of Kohli, who has an incredible record at the R Premadasa Stadium. In 11 matches and 10 innings, he has scored 644 runs at an average of 107.33, with four centuries and a fifty. His best score is 131. In his last five ODI innings at Colombo, the 35-year-old has scored four centuries. Across all formats in Colombo, Virat has scored 911 runs in 16 innings at an average of 82.81, with four centuries and four fifties. Kohli is just 152 runs away from becoming the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to score 14,000 ODI runs.

It will also be interesting to see who among Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul take the wicketkeeper's gloves. Rahul has been stellar in ODIs playing as a middle-order batter and with the gloves. But Pant had been India's first-choice wicketkeeper in all formats before the car crash in December 2022 put a pause on his career.

Injuries have been a problem for Sri Lanka with fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara both forced to withdraw ahead of the T20 series. Despite this, their bowling attack performed admirably and the hosts were undone by some utterly spectacular batting collapses. Going into the ODI series left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana have departed the squad with hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively, with uncapped Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga added as replacements.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV and online

When will the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The live broadcast of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be available on television on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the action in OTTPlay.