India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SL match online and on TV
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India tour of Sri Lanka online and on TV.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: A new era in Indian cricket is all set to begin on Saturday with Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as head coach as India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. It will also be Suryakumar Yadav's first match as a permanent T20I captain of India. He has done leadership duties in the past against Australia and South Africa, where he did a decent job. With the retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, India have already entered a transition phase, and it will be their first real test in the absence of Troika.
Meanwhile, India will also miss the services of their strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the tour. It is going to be a big test for young players such as Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh would come good in the series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also be under the scanners after being elevated to vice-captaincy role in the white-ball cricket.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV and online
When will the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?
The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 7:00 PM IST.
Where will the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?
The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The live broadcast of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be available on television on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the action in OTTPlay.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more.
