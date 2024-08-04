Less than 48 hours after playing out a thrilling tie in the series-opening ODI at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at the same venue on Sunday. Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka took two successive wickets to force a tie on Friday. The part-time off-spinner bowled the 48th over with India, chasing 231 for victory and needing five from 18 balls. He trapped a fighting Shivam Dube lbw for 25 as the ninth wicket and then dismissed Arshdeep Singh to bowl out India for 230 in response to the hosts' 230-8. India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 2nd ODI: When and where to watch IND vs SL match online and on TV(HT_PRINT)

With no Super Over on offer, the match ended in a tie -- the second such result between the two teams in 50-over format -- and the teams go into the second of the three matches 0-0.

Dunith Wellalage stood out with his unbeaten 67 in Sri Lanka's innings and then took two wickets including skipper Rohit Sharma for 58 with his left-arm spin.

Wanindu Hasaranga, a leg-spinner, and Asalanka took three wickets each to rattle the Indian batting with regular strikes.

KL Rahul, who made 31, and Axar Patel, who scored 33, attempted to put the chase on track in their sixth-wicket partnership of 57 but after they departed India slipped.

Dube, a left-hand batsman, attempted to hit back with his two sixes in his 24-ball knock but failed to take the team over the line.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV and online

When will the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday, August 4, 2024, from 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be available on television on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on SonyLIV. The live scorecard and updates will be available at hindustantimes.com/cricket.