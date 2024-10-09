India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup: Head-to-head stats, pitch report and match prediction

India managed to get their 2024 Women's T20 World Cup campaign on track by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets. They had started off with a 58-run loss to New Zealand though and this means that even a single defeat could make matters quite dire for them in terms of qualification to the semi-finals. With India set to face the might of defending champions Australia in their last Group A match, beating Sri Lanka becomes even more important. Harmanpreet Kaur is available for India (ICC)

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had a worst time of it than India. They came into the tournament in high spirits, having won their maiden Asia Cup title by beating perpetual winners India in the final. However, they have lost both games they have played thus far in the UAE. The tournament started with a 31-run loss to lower-ranked Pakistan in their opening game and it was followed by a six-wicket defeat to Australia.

Head-to-head

India have a dominant record against Sri Lanka, as is the case with almost all Asian teams. They lead the head-to-head 19-5, with both sides having faced each other for the first time in the format at the 2009 Women's T20 World Cup. However, the latest of those victories for Sri Lanka came in the last match between the two sides, which was in the final of the Women's Asia Cup in July this year. India had lost that match by a stunning eight wickets as Sri Lanka ended their reign in the tournament.

Pitch report

The Dubai track has proven to be a rather slow and low one with batters tending to struggle with stroke-making. The game will be played in the evening and dew hasn't been much of a factor thus far in the tournament. It means that the toss winning captain may decide to bowl or bat almost exclusively on the basis of whether they feel comfortable setting a score or chasing. Spinners from both sides will make merry. The track has aided spin bowling and batters could find it tough to go after them.

Match prediction

India tend to be favourites whenever they come up against an Asian side and it is going to be no different in Dubai, despite the fact that Sri Lanka had thrashed them to win the Asia Cup in the last match played between the two sides. Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to be available for them, thus bolstering their chances.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Yastika Bhatia

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani