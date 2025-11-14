India vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Score: Eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as Jitesh Sharma leads in tournament opener

Live

By

India vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Score: Jitesh Sharma leads India's Rising Stars team in Qatar.

India vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Score: A couple of months on from when the Indian senior team coasted their way through to a famous if contentious victory at the Asia Cup, the next line of Indian cricketers are prepared to carry the mantle forwards as they participate in the Rising stars Asia Cup in Qatar this month. The campaign begins for a team which will be led by Jitesh Sharma, but the list of players to be excited about is endless. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will get a chance to rub shoulders with senior Indian teammates after having shone at the U-19 level despite his youth, and there is plenty more to look forward to in an exciting and youthful squad. India begin their campaign up against UAE, who will have the chance to show their own skills against a generation of cricketers formed in the IPL. India vs UAE predicted playing XI It will be interesting to see India’s middle order and bowling combination in this match. There are a fair few excellent top order options and plenty of names who have shone lower down the order in domestic cricket, but premium batters for the middle order are harder to come by in this squad. As a result, captain Jitesh Sharma might be expected to bat at number four or five, and take the responsibility on himself. What this India squad do have access to is a lot of quality all-rounders to fill in with the bowling. Vipraj Nigam presents an interesting prospect, as does Suryansh Shedge after his heroics for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ramandeep Singh already has an Indian cap, and the seam bowling has plenty of potential with Vijaykumar Vyshak and Gurjapneet Singh in the ranks. It will be about finding the right balance for Jitesh Sharma and his squad. India Rising Stars predicted XI: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (c&wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ramandeep Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh/Gurjapneet Singh ...Read More

