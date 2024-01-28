India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Super Six-bound IND aim for third-straight win vs hapless hosts USA
India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Latest Updates: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs USA U19 World Cup match, in Bloemfontein.
India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Latest Updates: India U-19 take on USA U-19 in their final Group A match of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Led by Uday Saharan, India will be looking for a Super Six ...Read More berth. They have registered two wins in two matches and are at the top of the table. Meanwhile, USA are at the bottom and have lost both their fixtures.
All eyes will be Musheer Khan, who has been the star player for India in this tournament, smacking 121 runs in two matches, packed with a ton. He also brings in another dimension to his game with left-arm spin, and is a crucial cog in the unit. He smacked 118 off 106 balls against Ireland, where he hammered nine boundaries and four sixes.
On the other hand, USA were thrashed by Ireland and then lost to Bangladesh by 121 runs. Arya Garg has been the main player for USA, alongwith Prannav Chettipalayam, but they have failed to perform collectively as an unit.
- Jan 28, 2024 12:15 PM IST
India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Latest Updates: Sarfaraz led the batting for the runners-up in 2016. Now all-rounder Musheer has become India's main batter in this edition.
“To play for India, you feel very proud; there's a lot of excitement... we want to win and come back," says Musheer, who stands taller than his brother.
“The main thing is we prepare a lot; we don’t keep gaps and try to be in touch as much as possible. We train morning and evening and continuously play matches," he says.
“I had two-three days break before joining the team but played a Police Shield match so that I maintain rhythm and match temperament,” adds the Mumbai all-rounder, who made his first-class debut last season in the Ranji Trophy tie against Saurashtra.Jan 28, 2024 11:59 AM IST
India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Latest Updates: India are already through to the Super Six with two out of two wins. Meanwhile, USA have fallen to back-to-back defeats and need a win against the defending champions to keep their hopes alive!Jan 28, 2024 11:50 AM IST
India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Latest Updates: IND- Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Aravelly Avanish(w), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Murugan Abhishek, Dhanush Gowda, Saumy Pandey, Naman Tiwari, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan, Raj Limbani, Ansh Gosai
USA- Prannav Chettipalayam(w), Bhavya Mehta, Siddarth Kappa, Rishi Ramesh(c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Amogh Arepally, Parth Patel, Khush Bhalala, Aarin Nadkarni, Ateendra Subramanian, Arya Garg, Manav Nayak, Aryaman Suri, Arjun Mahesh, Aryan Satheesh, Aaryan Batra, Rayaan BhaganiJan 28, 2024 11:39 AM IST
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's U-19 World Cup fixture between India and USA! Stay tuned folks!
