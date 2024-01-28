India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Super Six-bound IND aim for third-straight win vs hapless hosts USA

India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Latest Updates: India U-19 take on USA U-19 in their final Group A match of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Led by Uday Saharan, India will be looking for a Super Six ...Read More berth. They have registered two wins in two matches and are at the top of the table. Meanwhile, USA are at the bottom and have lost both their fixtures.

All eyes will be Musheer Khan, who has been the star player for India in this tournament, smacking 121 runs in two matches, packed with a ton. He also brings in another dimension to his game with left-arm spin, and is a crucial cog in the unit. He smacked 118 off 106 balls against Ireland, where he hammered nine boundaries and four sixes.

On the other hand, USA were thrashed by Ireland and then lost to Bangladesh by 121 runs. Arya Garg has been the main player for USA, alongwith Prannav Chettipalayam, but they have failed to perform collectively as an unit.