Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs USA on TV and online

    India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026: Here's all you need to know about the streaming details for the tournament opener

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 7:43 AM IST
    By HT Sports Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The 16th edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup gets underway on Thursday in Bulawayo, with India facing the USA in a Group A fixture. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India will be aiming to reclaim the world title after finishing runners-up in the previous edition in 2024, where they lost the final to Australia by 79 runs.

    India vs USA, U19 World Cup Live Streaming (HT_PRINT)
    India vs USA, U19 World Cup Live Streaming (HT_PRINT)

    India remain the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, having won the tournament five times, and have not finished below second place in the last decade.

    In the 2026 edition, India have been drawn in Group A alongside New Zealand and Bangladesh, and will look to make a strong start in the league stage to secure a spot in the Super Six round. The side, boasting the likes of flamboyant batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, head into the opener on the back of a commanding 3–0 series win over South Africa earlier this month.

    ALSO READ: India tie themselves up in a Nitish Reddy-shaped knot, hoping to fit a square peg in a round hole

    India vs USA squads, U19 World Cup 2026

    India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

    USA: Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Adnit Jhamb, Shiv Shani, Nitish Sudini, Advaith Krishna, Sahir Bhatia, Arjun Mahesh, Amrinder Gill, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Sahil Garg, Amogh Reddy Arepally, Ritvik Appidi, Rayaan Taj, Rishabh Shimpi.

    When will the India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match take place?

    The India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match will take place on Thursday (January 15) at 1:00 PM IST.

    Where will the India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match take place?

    The India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match will take place at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

    Which TV channels will broadcast India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match?

    The India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

    Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs. USA U19 World Cup Group A match?

    In India, the live streaming of India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match will be available on JioHotstar.

    recommendedIcon
    Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including MI vs RCB LIVE.
    News/Cricket/India Vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IND Vs USA On TV And Online
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes