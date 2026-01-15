India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs USA on TV and online

The 16th edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup gets underway on Thursday in Bulawayo, with India facing the USA in a Group A fixture. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India will be aiming to reclaim the world title after finishing runners-up in the previous edition in 2024, where they lost the final to Australia by 79 runs. India vs USA, U19 World Cup Live Streaming (HT_PRINT)

India remain the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, having won the tournament five times, and have not finished below second place in the last decade.

In the 2026 edition, India have been drawn in Group A alongside New Zealand and Bangladesh, and will look to make a strong start in the league stage to secure a spot in the Super Six round. The side, boasting the likes of flamboyant batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, head into the opener on the back of a commanding 3–0 series win over South Africa earlier this month.

ALSO READ: India tie themselves up in a Nitish Reddy-shaped knot, hoping to fit a square peg in a round hole India vs USA squads, U19 World Cup 2026 India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

USA: Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Adnit Jhamb, Shiv Shani, Nitish Sudini, Advaith Krishna, Sahir Bhatia, Arjun Mahesh, Amrinder Gill, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Sahil Garg, Amogh Reddy Arepally, Ritvik Appidi, Rayaan Taj, Rishabh Shimpi.

When will the India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match take place? The India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match will take place on Thursday (January 15) at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match take place? The India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match will take place at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match? The India vs USA U19 World Cup Group A match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.