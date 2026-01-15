India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 Live: Ayush Mhatre-led side begin bid to reclaim title

Live

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 Live: India open their ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026 campaign on Thursday, taking on the USA at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo. The opening fixture will be key as it will set the tone for both teams' campaigns in the competition. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India is slotted in a competitive group alongside Bangladesh and New Zealand, and also enters the match as favourites. India are also a title contender. India has won the title five times and will be looking to get a sixth. (ALSO READ: U19 World Cup: Unstoppable Suryavanshi gets a global stage) The squad this year consists of a fine blend of explosive batting talent and balanced bowling options, which also includes heavy hitters like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, middle-order batters like Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra, wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, all-rounders Udhav Mohan and Henil Patel, which also provides depth and flexibility across conditions. Leading up to the U19 World Cup this year, the Indian team has clinched victory in 16 Youth ODIs, losing only five. They also have a win percentage of over 76. They have a win-loss ratio of 3.2. USA arrive for the tournament with a squad led by Utkarsh Srivastava, and the team consists of key players like Amrinder Gill, Nitish Sudini, Adit Kappa, Sahir Bhatia and agile wicketkeeper-batter Arjun Mahesh. In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other only once, with India winning in 2024. Squads: India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia USA U19 Squad: Amrinder Gill, Sahil Garg, Arjun Mahesh(w), Utkarsh Srivastava(c), Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Shiv Shani, Adit Kappa, Sahir Bhatia, Rayaan Taj, Advaith Krishna, Sabrish Prasad, Ritvik Appidi, Rishabh Shimpi ...Read More

