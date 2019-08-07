India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

With an air of invincibility, India return to the format that gave them a heartbreak in the not-too-distant past, facing West Indies in the first of three-match ODI series in Guyana on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India’s third best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

With 17 hundreds in 130 ODIs, Dhawan will rightfully take his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit and like the initial matches of the World Cup, KL Rahul is likely to go back to being the number four batsman.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing three T20 Internationals in a week across two countries, he will probably get to cool his heels with Mohammed Shami leading the attack and Navdeep saini making his ODI debut.

Entering the 2019 ICC World Cup as firm favourites, India’s hopes were dashed following their semifinal defeat to a New Zealand outfit, which raised its game to another level

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place in Providence Stadium, Guyana.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begins at 7 pm IST on Thursday (August 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available at SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

