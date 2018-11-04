India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Statistical highlights of Windies innings

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowlers’ fine show with three wickets to restrict West Indies to 109/8 in their first T20 I at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Debutant Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/27) ensured that the Windies run-rate dried up before the spin duo of Krunal Pandya (1/15) and Kuldeep (3/13) made merry.

We take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached during the Windies innings -

- Dinesh Ramdin became Umesh Yadav’s first wicket against Windies in T20Is.

- After taking Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket, Jasprit Bumrah is just one wicket away from becoming the joint leading wicket-taker at home for India.

- With the help of his three-wicket haul, Kuldeep now has 100 wickets in T20s.

- Fabian Allen became Khaleel Ahmed’s first T20I wicket while Kieron Pollard became Krunal Pandya’s first T20I scalp.

- 109/8 is Windies’ lowest ever total against India in the shortest format.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 23:48 IST