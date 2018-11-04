Today in New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Statistical highlights of Windies innings

Debutant Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/27) ensured that the Windies run-rate dried up before the spin duo of Krunal Pandya (1/15) and Kuldeep (3/13) made merry.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Indies' Fabian Allen, left, leaves the field after being dismissed by India's Khaleel Ahmed, second left, during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata.(AP)

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowlers’ fine show with three wickets to restrict West Indies to 109/8 in their first T20 I at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Debutant Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/27) ensured that the Windies run-rate dried up before the spin duo of Krunal Pandya (1/15) and Kuldeep (3/13) made merry.

We take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached during the Windies innings -

- Dinesh Ramdin became Umesh Yadav’s first wicket against Windies in T20Is.

- After taking Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket, Jasprit Bumrah is just one wicket away from becoming the joint leading wicket-taker at home for India.

- With the help of his three-wicket haul, Kuldeep now has 100 wickets in T20s.

- Fabian Allen became Khaleel Ahmed’s first T20I wicket while Kieron Pollard became Krunal Pandya’s first T20I scalp.

- 109/8 is Windies’ lowest ever total against India in the shortest format.

