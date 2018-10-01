India vs West Indies, 1st test match, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series which commences on October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The Indian selectors have drafted in a number of new faces for the series as they build a formidable unit leading into the Australian series which will take place at the end of this series.

After being rested for the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli will be back leading the side. Fast-bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for this series and this could mean a debut for Mohammed Siraj.

When is the 1st Test match between India and West Indies?

1st Test match between India and West Indies will be played on October 4, 2018

Where will the 1st Test match between India and West Indies be played?

The 1st Test match between India and West Indies will be played in Rajkot.

What time does the 1st Test match between India and West Indies begin?

The 1st Test match between India and West Indies will begin at 09:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West Indies Test series?

India-West Indies Test series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies Test series?

India-West Indies Test series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 12:12 IST