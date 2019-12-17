India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 18:19 IST

India will have to be at their best when they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series in Vishakhapatnam. Virat Kohli and Co lost the first game to the Windies by eight wickets and is now in a do-or-die situation in the ODI series. They have not lost an ODI series since March and would look to continue their winning run since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The bowling looked clueless against the marauding West Indies batsmen in Chennai and some changes might be expected in the line-up for the second ODI. A lot will depend on the top-three of the Indian batting order after their failure in the first game. India scored 288 runs but failed to defend the total as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed respective centuries to guide Windies to an easy victory.

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will take place in ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begins at 2 pm IST on Wednesday (December 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.