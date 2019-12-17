e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
India vs West Indies: In a spin - Few wickets, less impact: Big problem for Team India

India vs West Indies: In a spin - Few wickets, less impact: Big problem for Team India

Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav are the spinners who have been used by the Indian team right through the year and only Kuldeep has an average under 30.

Dec 17, 2019
Hindustan Times
It has not been an entirely successful year for Kuldeep, Chahal
It has not been an entirely successful year for Kuldeep, Chahal(Getty Images)
         

In the first match in Chennai, India included Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners in the playing XI. However, both these spinners were not able to have an impact on the match and hence, West Indies sprinted home with ridiculous ease. This was not an isolated match where the Indian spinners were not effective and it has been a problem right through this year.

As a matter of fact, the average of spin attack at home in 2019 of 52.12 which is the worst this decade. It clearly underlines the lack of penetration and this has allowed the opposition to control the middle phase. It also puts a lot of pressure on the seamers to take wickets up front with the new ball in the powerplay overs.

ALSO READ: India’s predicted XI for 2nd ODI; Virat Kohli could change bowling attack

Jadeja and Jadhav average 57.66 and 73.80 across 13 and 21 matches respectively. Both of these bowlers were employed in Chennai and did not pick up any wickets which allowed Shai Hope and Shimron Hetymer to settle in and take their side over the line. In fact, Jadhav has not been used as regularly which is slightly surprising and experts believe that he needs to chip in more with the ball if he has to justify his position in the side.

“Kedar is most effective when the wicket is low and slow. I believe that he could have been given a few more overs by the captain. I am not saying Kedar doesn’t fit into the team but he has to bowl more,” Harbhajan weighed in. “It is because purely as no 6 batsman, when I look around I see a few options like Manish Pandey or Sanju Samson. Even Rishabh (Pant) at times won’t be a bad no 6 batsman.

